BRADFORD, Pa. — After moving its annual Kiwanis Kapers online last year because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Kiwanis Club of Bradford had hoped to hold its annual community charity talent show in its regular location — the big stage at Bradford Area High School’s large auditorium.
When rehearsals started earlier this month, however, it became clear that COVID-19 was still circulating widely enough for concern, so organizers created a new format.
This year’s Kiwanis Kapers will be a coffee house show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Auditorium at 94 E. Corydon St., Bradford. Those who already have tickets may make a reservation (seats are limited to 160 patrons per show) by calling the Bradford Creative Performing Arts Center at (814) 362-2522 or sending an email to ainsleelitz@bcpac.com.
Those who do not have tickets may also contact the BCPAC office to be placed on a waiting list. Attendance will be limited to 156 patrons per show. Beverages and desserts will be served. Masks will be required when patrons are not eating or drinking.
“We’re grateful to the business community for its continued support,” said Lynne Shannon Kuntz, Kiwanis member and co-producer of the show. “The purpose and reason behind the show hasn’t changed whether we do a usual show or a virtual show or a new format. The advertisers are continuing to support a high-quality show and community programs.”
With COVID-19 still widely circulating in the community, organizers selected the new format for the safety of cast and audience members.
To put on a traditional show, a large cast would need to meet and sing (which is more likely to spread the coronavirus) nightly for several weeks. This year’s cabaret set-up allowed performers to rehearse on their own, remotely or one-on-one with a member of the musical direction team.
In addition, while the high school auditorium is larger than the selected venue, there is often a crowd situation in the hall outside the auditorium before and after the show and during intermission.
“We hope to be back in the high school next year,” Kuntz said. “We want to carry on the tradition of Kiwanis Kapers and what people carry in their minds. Our virtual show last year proved that we could come up with a show that was unlike any Kiwanis has ever done. We can do things differently and still be successful.”
Kuntz said that the show will have beloved and recognizable elements, including songs from local talent, Bradford humor and even an appearance by the Kiwanis Kuties, a popular drag portion of the show.
As always, profits from the show will benefit community organizations, such as the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center young arts programs, scholarships and providing books for young children in the community.