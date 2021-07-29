BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford City Water Authority turned down a request from an energy company looking to put 15 to 23 wind turbines on the watershed.
During a meeting Wednesday, the authority declined a preliminary agreement that would have allowed AES Energy “to perform a study of the watershed to determine if conditions were suitable for the installation of between 15 to 23 wind turbines,” said Steve Disney, executive director of the water authority.
After the meeting, he explained that AES approached the authority about the potential for a project on the forest land the authority owns west of the city.
“They informed the authority that lands owned by the authority appear to be conducive for development of a wind turbine farm of which 15-23 wind turbines could be utilized,” he explained, adding that a discussion was held with AES representatives on July 19.
“The authority was concerned with the proposed lease agreement,” Disney said. “Specifically, it was too restrictive as far as the authority was concerned in regards to site locations, land use, timber requirements, hunting restrictions and overall decision rights over the property.”
The noise of the turbines and the disruption of the natural beauty of the area both weighed into the authority’s decision to turn down the project.
In addition to the authority managing the timber on the watershed land, which is thousands of acres, the authority allows public access for hunting, hiking and fishing.