BRADFORD, Pa. — The Tuna Valley Trail Association is looking to make some improvements to the recreation area at Marilla Reservoir.
During Monday’s Bradford Township meeting, engineer Jack Rae addressed the supervisors to explain what the project would entail.
“We want to develop a trailhead at Marilla,” he explained, explaining they want to put in a pavilion similar to the one at Callahan Park, along with a gravel parking area and restrooms.
The pavilion would be on the north side of the road — opposite from the water.
The trailhead would be called Marilla Landing, and the trail association is looking for the best place to put in a pedestrian crossing along West Washington Street for the area, too.
The association had three separate potential locations for crossing areas. Acknowledging the curve in the road makes it dangerous for pedestrians, Rae said the association is looking at flashing illuminated signs and advance warning signs for a pedestrian crossing area.
“We’ve done a lot of work with PennDOT,” Rae said, referring to the State Department of Transportation. “We kicked this around at our trail meeting. We had a suggestion to move the restroom to the south side of the road.”
Supervisor Chairman Mark Cline asked Rae if PennDOT was requesting the signs or the work on a pedestrian crossing. Rae said no, the trail association wanted it.
Another idea would be to bracket the recreational area with signs that could be turned on when an event is taking place.
Supervisor Steve Mascho asked if PennDOT would bring signs out to mark the area for an event, as they do in other places.
Rae said that hasn’t been discussed with PennDOT.
He asked the supervisors about zoning in the area. Zoning officer Mike Salerno said it is zoned as forest slope. “With the setback requirements, you might need a variance for the restrooms,” he explained.
Rae presented them with information on vault restrooms. “They’re putting one of these at Jake’s Rocks,” he said, referring to the recreational area on the Allegheny National Forest.
“We did talk to the Water Authority about putting a restroom between the road and the reservoir,” Rae continued, adding the authority was initially in favor of it.
“We want to know the process for approvals,” he said.
Salerno explained that he should apply for a variance two months before it is needed, to allow time for advertising and for the board to take action. Should it be rejected, the measure would have to go before the zoning hearing board for action.
Rae said the first restroom will be a standalone project. “We’re still trying for funds for the pavilion,” he said.