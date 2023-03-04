BRADFORD, Pa. — While snowflakes flew outside, a large crowd gathered in the lobby of the Bradford Regional Medical Center Friday to recognize Dr. Anita Herbert’s career-long dedication to the hospital and community.
In recognition of her heart, dedication and hard work, BRMC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center.
The crowd that gathered for the grand reopening was treated to snacks and beverages, introductions from BRMC Chief Administrative Officer David Monroe and followed by the president of Upper Allegheny Health System, Dr. Jill Owens, and remarks by Herbert herself.
Before the grand reopening and dedication, the occupational health services at Olean General Hospital were consolidated and brought to BRMC. Before this change the occupational health center had not been updated in more than 30 years, Monroe said.
Herbert is a devoted Bradford community member and longtime practitioner who was instrumental in developing the current services that BRMC/OGH has to offer the region.
“No single physician has done more for this community than that woman right there,” said Owens, while gesturing to her mentor, Herbert. “I would not be where I am today without Dr. Herbert’s mentoring.”
Herbert was given a plaque from Owens as well as a very loud standing ovation from the entire lobby full people.
Upon the conclusion of the recognition ceremony, those in attendance were invited to tour the newly opened facilities. The new center, located on the first floor of BRMC, offers easy access to an array of health services, designed to build and maintain a healthy workforce. Services available include workplace health and safety training, a drug testing program, physicals, immunizations and complete diagnostic testing for wellness.
The Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with drug screenings between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The center will be closed daily from 12:30 to 1 p.m for lunch.
For more information about the occupational health center or their services, call (814) 368-2000 or visit the BRMC website at https://www.brmc-ogh.org.