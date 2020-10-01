BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford City Police Department announced via social media Thursday that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward explained it is unknown how the infection occurred, but the officer did recently travel out of the area.
The release explained the department was informed of the positive test Wednesday, and appropriate steps were taken “to ensure the safety of both the public and our officers.”
The officer is in quarantine and the department is “following all Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and contact tracing pursuant to such guidelines has been performed on persons known to have contact with this officer,” the chief said.
Mayor James McDonald noted that “while it is absolutely awful” that a city police officer has contracted COVID-19, “I would like to reassure the public that the City of Bradford and the Bradford City Police Department have been observing and enforcing the state’s COVID guidelines non-stop since the pandemic began last March.”
Contact tracing has been performed on all persons known to have contact with this officer,” the mayor said. “I am confident in saying that the officer’s contact with the public was minimal.”
McDonald said city officials will continue to monitor all employees for COVID-19 symptoms while continuing to follow all of the guidelines set forth by the state.
“Should any city employee show potential symptoms we will take appropriate actions to mitigate the possible spread of the disease as soon as possible,” he said.