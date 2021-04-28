OLEAN — Dr. Jill Owens, a longtime Bradford, Pa. physician, has been named vice president of clinical operations and physician relations for Upper Allegheny Health System and its two hospitals.
In her new role, Owens is responsible for oversight and relations of the health system’s hospitalists, intensivists and emergency department programs, along with patient transfers in and out of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, as well as other key clinical decision making.
The 21-year Bradford physician remains medical director for UAHS’s physician networks, including Foothills Medical Group, Bradford Regional Medical Services and Health System Physician, PC.
“We are pleased to announce this expanded role for Dr. Owens within our organization,” Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of UAHS, said. “She is a proven, trusted and well-respected practitioner and community leader. Her expertise and leadership will be a key factor as we enter this new era of our health system’s evolution.”
Owens was previously interim executive director of UAHS’s physician network. She has served as acting medical director of Foothills Medical Group since 2013 and as associate medical director of BRMC since 2009. In addition, she has operated Bradford Family Medicine, Inc., a private family practice, since 2000.
Owens has served on multiple committees/boards and occupied leadership roles over the last 20 years, including the UAHS and BRMC board of directors, board quality, chair of the department of family practice, Professional Review Committee, BRMC medical staff president and vice president roles.
“I’m excited to be working with the UAHS team on coordinating the care for this region,” she said. “Protecting rural healthcare has been a passion of mine since the start of my career and I look forward to ensuring our patients have access to high-quality care locally for years to come.”
She has two sons and is active in the Bradford community. Owens is the recipient of several awards, including the 2017 Physician Honoree from the Bradford Hospital Foundation, Women of the Year from the Bradford YMCA and Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Owens has held positions on the Pitt-Bradford advisory and alumni boards and she volunteered with medical missions and medical explorers. She is a board-certified family physician and a fellow in the American Academy of Family Physicians.
She earned her bachelor’s degree at Pitt-Bradford and went on to complete medical school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and her residency at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie, Pa., where she also served as chief resident.
She is a former president the McKean County Medical Society.