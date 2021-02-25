BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford City Council member, Dan Palmer, has died due to COVID-19. He was 60 years old.
Palmer became a member of the council in 2016 following an uncontested run for office. It was Palmer’s first political post.
Mayor James McDonald issued a statement via social media Wednesday, announcing Palmer’s passing:
“Councilman Palmer was serving his second four-year term representing the people of the City of Bradford. He brought experience, compassion and integrity to the table in his service to the city and its residents. All city buildings will be flying the American flags at half-staff for the rest of this week and through the weekend in honor and remembrance of Dan.”
Councilman Brad Mangel said Palmer would be missed.
‘He was a very good friend of mine,” Mangel said. “It’s hard to talk about someone like that, because he was such a quiet person.”
Former mayor Tom Riel, who served with Palmer, said he was deeply devoted to his faith, his family and helping anybody he met.
“It truly was a pleasure to get to know him and serve with him,” Riel said. “If you got to know Dan, you became a better person. My prayers are with Robin and family.”
Palmer was an active member of Open Arms Church, sharing his beliefs in what friends say was a relatable way.
A statement posted via social media from Amy Peterson and the Bradford’s Hometown Heroes banners committee members stated, “On behalf of the HH Committee, we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Robin Baker Palmer and the entire Palmer family. Dan was a big supporter of our Project from day one, not to mention, just a super great guy. Sending our prayers and positive strength to get through your loss.”