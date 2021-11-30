BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford man was in McKean County Jail following an arraignment for allegedly trying to fight a police officer in the emergency room at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Jonathan Kramer, 28, of Main Street, was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; harassment and disorderly conduct, summary offenses, after the Friday incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Bradford City Police officers were at BRMC for an unrelated incident when ER staff asked for assistance with an uncooperative patient. Officers assisted staff with Kramer. Later, when Kramer was coming out of the hospital room he ran toward a police officer, used his forearm to strike an officer and tried to use his other hand to punch the officer’s face.
Kramer was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.