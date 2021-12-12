BRADFORD, Pa. — A financial advisor in Bradford faces several charges after an alleged incident Thursday involving a gun and drugs on North Onofrio Street.
Daniel Minich, 37, of North Onofrio Street, was being held in the McKean County Jail without bail after being charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, third-degree felonies; one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of criminal mischief, third-degree misdemeanors; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
According to Bradford City Police, just before they arrived on the scene, Minich fired several gunshots both inside and outside his residence, with bullets striking another residence and a shed.
According to the criminal complaint, at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, Bradford City Police, Bradford Township Police, state police and a McKean County mental health delegate responded to Minich’s residence at the request of a family member for an involuntary mental health commitment order.
Police surrounded the house for the protection of the surrounding residents.
Chief Mike Ward had been on the phone with Minich minutes before officers arrived, and Ward advised officers that Minich was in possession of a handgun inside the residence.
Officers made contact with Minich at the front door of his residence, and he eventually threw his gun into the yard and allowed police to take him into custody.
“Through negotiation and de-escalation tactics police were able to get Minich to throw the gun out of the front door and then surrender himself to police safely,” police said.
Minich told Ward he had “drugs in his residence, specifically cocaine and two dead bodies,” the criminal complaint stated; there were no bodies found, according to police.
He also disclosed that he had methamphetamine on a plate in a rear bedroom. He told Ward that he had fired his gun in an attempt to get neighbors to call the police, according to the complaint.
A search warrant was conducted at the scene and officers found within the residence a large amount of methamphetamine — two clear sandwich bags containing 8.73 grams of crystal meth, the complaint stated.
Minich was arraigned Friday morning by District Magistrate Dominic Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail, with the reason given as “not fit to be released at the present time. Danger to society.”
Minich is an experienced financial advisor, launching Minich Financial Group last year.
He founded Network of the Spirit Ministries, which specializes in the development and oversight of sober living facilities to combat the heroin/opioid and substance abuse epidemic.
He received the Community Spirit award in 2019 from the Bradford Chamber of Commerce and Citation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for his work with the Sober Living Ministry.