SMETHPORT, Pa. — Darvin Carpenter of Bradford was found guilty after a two-day jury trial in McKean County Court of 251 counts relating to sex crimes and related charges against children.
Carpenter, 51, of Park Street, was found not guilty of 11 additional counts.
He had been charged with committing crimes against seven juvenile victims between the years 2000 and 2022, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said Tuesday.
Shaffer said the crimes came to light in 2022 after a juvenile girl reported to her mother that Carpenter had touched her inappropriately, and the mother reported it to the child abuse hotline, Childline.
The report was referred to Children and Youth Services and law enforcement, and Trooper Eric Thompson of Lewis Run-based state police was assigned the investigation.
Through their investigation, police identified “six other victims who reported numerous instances of rape from the age of 5, forced oral sex on victims under age 13, unlawful touching of children under age 16, providing marijuana to juveniles and numerous other crimes,” Shaffer said.
“Six of the victims — all now adults — testified before the jury and described the acts committed by the defendant through the last two decades and at various locations in McKean County — including various places he resided, his vehicle, and some of the victims’ own residences,” the prosecutor continued. “Some of the victims described not only the crimes he committed against them, but other crimes they witnessed against other children.”
A criminal complaint against Carpenter was filed on July 14. Carpenter has remained incarcerated at McKean County Jail since the time of his arrest, Shaffer said.
Carpenter was convicted of 10 counts of rape of a child under 13; 10 counts of rape by forcible compulsion; 55 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; 6 counts of solicitation to commit IDSI on a person less than 16; three counts of aggravated indecent assault; 20 counts of statutory sexual assault; 20 counts of sexual assault; 112 counts of indecent assault; 11 counts of distribution of a small amount of marijuana; three counts of corruption of minors; and one count of indecent exposure.
Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth. Carpenter was represented by court-appointed attorney Christopher Martini of Ridgway. President Judge John Pavlock heard the case.
Following the conviction, Shaffer asked for an increase in Carpenter’s bail, which was currently at $750,000. Pavlock agreed, and bail was increased to $1 million.
Because the defendant has been convicted of sexual offenses, the law requires that he undergo an assessment with the Sexual Offender Assessment Board. Sentencing will be scheduled by the Court.
Shaffer said that if anyone suspects child abuse, call 911 and Childline at (800) 932-0313.