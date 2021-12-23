BRADFORD, Pa. — The Save Our Hospital group says that Kaleida Health’s decision to add 10 hospital beds back to Bradford Regional Medical Center, with an additional 10 nurses, is welcome, but the group wants the move to be permanent along with other actions to return services to Bradford.
“Kaleida managers did not promise the beds or staffing would be continued once the pandemic is past,” Save Our Hospital said in a statement after meeting Friday with Kaleida executives.
“Rather, the continuation ‘will be evaluated over time as the situation evolves,’” the statement read, quoting Kaleida. “Let it be said that we will push to have those 10 beds and extra staffing permanent.”
Betsy Costello and Marty Wilder, two founders of the local organization, and Lynette Carll and Anne Monti Hardy, longtime nurses and managers in Bradford, met with Kaleida officials — Bob Nesselbush, CEO; Mike Hughes, chief administrative officer; Don Boyd, president and chief operating officer — as well as Jeff Belt, chairman of the board of Upper Allegheny Health System; and Mary LaRowe, interim CEO.
In January, hospital officials announced services would be combined between Olean and Bradford hospitals, with surgical services and intensive care moving out of Bradford solely being maintained at Olean General Hospital. Mostly outpatient services remain at Bradford.
The integration plan with Bradford and Olean was implemented in May, and the surge in COVID cases in the region came in August and September, when there was less staff at both facilities to handle the influx of patients.
Kaleida officials told The Era last week that the unanticipated impacts of the pandemic, and the vaccine hesitancy in McKean and Potter counties, have exacerbated the problems experienced by rural hospitals.
Save Our Hospital members reject that answer.
While agreeing the pandemic has been an unknown quantity, the group added that it would not have impacted the local hospitals so drastically if not for the “poor decisions they had made in closing much of our hospital,” SOH said in its statement.
In fact, the group stated, the problem came from decisions to close the intensive care unit and all but 10 beds at BRMC, and to dismantle the workforce that led to the current situation.
SOH members also said they discussed nursing care with the hospital officials.
“We would also like to understand how a highly paid executive team was allowed to dismantle a workforce of healthcare providers at every level despite voiced concerns about an ability to provide safe and adequate care during the pandemic or otherwise.”
The effect has been devastating, according to SOH members.
Wilder said the discussion with hospital officials “pointed repeatedly to one of the plan’s weakest points: our community’s need to rely on a tertiary care facility (Olean General) which has its own struggles.
“The current system is exacerbated by the historic lack of ability to retain RNs and nursing aides at Olean General and your reduction of skilled and experienced nursing workforce in Bradford,” SOH states to Kaleida. “If the nursing division had retained the clinical staff it had last November, the facility would be in a much better position to be able to accommodate the taxing strain on them at present.
“You are literally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for agency nurses for what would have been a fraction of the cost to retain clinical staff.”
The group said the integration plan “quickly revealed a critical underlying weakness — the reliance on a tertiary care facility such as Olean where, truth be told, is probably in worse shape than Bradford. From the outset, it’s been clear that Olean was short-staffed and struggling to care for its own residents — let alone Bradford’s.”
Citing McKean County’s high population of poor, older and sick residents, SOH notes that the county ranks in the bottom 25% for health outcomes in the state of Pennsylvania.
“In truth, we needed more care,” the group states to Kaleida. “You gave us less.”
The group said it wants Kaleida to “fix what’s wrong, or let our hospital go to explore affiliation with a healthcare system that will treat us the way we deserve to be treated. We know there have been other offers and we want to be free to explore them.”
Also discussed at the meeting was the group’s hope of returning some intensive care beds to Bradford, and possibly some same-day surgery procedures. Medical management and transportation were also discussed.
Wilder said Kaleida officials appeared open to the possibility of attending a town hall meeting in Bradford early next year.