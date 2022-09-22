BCPAC Bee Gees

Bee Gees Gold played at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus, as part of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center’s Summer Tribute Concert Series. BCPAC announced its annual corporate and patron sponsorship campaign is underway.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced its annual corporate and patron sponsorship campaign for the 2022-23 season.

Since its founding nearly four decades ago, BCPAC has presented a wide variety of professional artists and performing troupes from around the world and realizes the importance of the arts in providing a common ground in our shared humanity.

