BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced its annual corporate and patron sponsorship campaign for the 2022-23 season.
Since its founding nearly four decades ago, BCPAC has presented a wide variety of professional artists and performing troupes from around the world and realizes the importance of the arts in providing a common ground in our shared humanity.
BCPAC is a 501©3 not-for-profit organization and relies on its patrons and corporate sponsors, along with the many ticketed events they bring to the area to help support the annual budget. “As we come into our 39th season, we are celebrating a year of everything that is art… music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as we continue to create new and exciting ways to impact our communities,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BPCAC.
“This past season was one of our most challenging yet rewarding years in the history of the organization,” he said. “Challenging from the standpoint of, it was initially a difficult year to reboot our events and get enough people out to support the cost of our programming, yet it was rewarding, in that, despite the difficulties, our attendance kept growing, and by summer we were at near capacity seating for our tribute events,” he explained.
He went on to say, “With the community’s help, we will be able to continue developing and implementing sustainable programs and projects that help promote and draw people to our region, thereby strengthening the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of our region through the arts.”
BCPAC’s corporate and patron financial supporters also help to fund community outreach efforts like the Heart of the Arts project to support local creative artists; the Fall Music and Art Festival, which gathers over 2,000 people to this annual event; as well as the annual Missoula Children’s Theatre program, the summer REV Theatre show in the park, along with many other community events they participate in to stay connected to the arts community.
“If it weren’t for the generous financial support and encouragement of our community partners, we wouldn’t exist,” Litz said. “It is because of our faithful sponsors that we can continue providing quality, diverse arts programming to impact our communities and enrich people’s lives in the Twin Tiers, and for that we are truly grateful!”
To ensure inclusion in the BPCAC 2023 season advertising, which begins in the new calendar year, patron sponsorships should be received no later than Dec. 1, 2022. Patrons can fill out the card printed in Bradford Era newspaper and return to BPCAC or to donate online, hover over the QR code in the ad or go bcpac.com and click on the “donate” button. Patrons can also call the BCPAC office to make their contribution at 814-362-2522.
BCPAC announce the lineup for the upcoming year, opening this fall with the Glenn Miller Orchestra on Oct. 17 at the Bromeley Family Theatre.
On Dec. 31, they will bring in comedian/juggler/impressionist, Nels Ross to help ring in the new year; March 23, 2023, Fairy Tales on Ice will come with it’s live ice show to the BAHS auditorium; April 20, Tony Award-winning singer/actress Ali Stroker; and on May 4, the rescheduled Take3 concert, the genre smashing trio, where Bach and Bieber collide will round out the spring series.
BCPAC is currently finalizing a lineup of Tribute acts for the summer of 2023 to be announced soon. For detailed information or to subscribe for updates, head to bcpac.com for everything that is art, or can call the BCPAC office.