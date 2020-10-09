BRADFORD, Pa. — A release to social media from Bradford City Police late Thursday reported that a second officer in the department has tested positive for COVID-19.
The release states that the department was notified Thursday. As a result, “the police station and the patrol cars were professionally cleaned today with disinfectants specially designed to eradicate the virus from all surfaces. The City of Bradford will continue to monitor all employees for any possible Covid 19 symptoms and take appropriate actions when necessary.”
The official release states that the officer is in quarantine, and contact tracing has been put into effect so anyone who has been in contact with the officer can be notified.
The release goes on to explain that “Officers on duty will be wearing N95 masks when in contact with the public. There are other safety precautions in place such as temperature checks at the door and any officer showing symptoms is instructed to not come to work. All officers who are working are also being tested for good measure.”
It further states that the city of Bradford continues to take steps based on PA Department of Health guidelines and remains focused on protecting both the public and the officers.
The department reported on Sept. 30 that an officer had tested positive for the coronavirus, noting that the officer had limited contact with the public and was in quarantine following the test results.