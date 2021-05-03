OLEAN — The Boys Scouts of America Allegheny Highlands Council may have had an unusual year, but they haven’t let COVID-19 stop them altogether.
On Saturday, in the Olean Center Mall, the council conducted its annual pinewood derby, sponsored by Shults Auto Group.
The top-three placers from area Cub Scout packs were invited to participate, and there were about 30 cars — built by scouts — that raced Saturday. The scouts themselves had the opportunity to watch online.
“We’ve had some events this year," said Mike Kelley, council president, but the annual pinewood derby, although able to be held, had to be amended due to pandemic.
In 2019, the council had about 100 cars registered. The scouts enjoyed watching the races and rooting for their cars in person. This year, they watched the virtual derby online. The few volunteers and scout leaders that were on hand raced the cars.
Carly Reed and Rita Anumalasetty were the only scouts there, and were there with their parents, who were volunteering.
“It’s fun to build and it’s interesting to see who wins,” Carly, 11, of Allegany, said. “I like to feel involved and since COVID, we haven’t done much but we’ve gone hiking and that was fun.”
Rita, 15, of Olean, was helping out, too, although she didn’t run a car this year. When asked why she was there Saturday, she said, “It’s a service project and I love to take part in all of the activities.”
COVID-19 had quite the impact on the council’s events overall this past year.
While there were less cars in the derby on Saturday, conducting a virtual derby for the first required more preparation.
“It took a couple of months' worth of planning,” explained Nate Thornton, scout executive. “We have district volunteers and professional staffing.”
Mike Kelley, council president, wanted people to know that the scouts are still active.
“The scouts are alive and up and will be running,” Kelley said. “We’re always masked and there’s a risk-management committee, which includes two doctors. The locals handle all the risk at the events.”
Adult leaders take a mandatory youth protection training provided by the scout’s national office every two years.
For more information on scouting events, visit alleghenyhighlands.org.