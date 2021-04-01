OLEAN — Boy Scout Troop 621 got a big boost Tuesday night in the fundraising effort to send 10 scouts to summer camp this year, courtesy of American Legion Post 530 in Olean.
Even though the legion family, which includes the Sons of the Legion and the Legion Auxiliary, have had their own difficulties in raising money this year, they were happy to help out.
“You try to do what you can,” said Michelle Smith, Auxiliary president. “The post does all it can for the scouts.”
Seven Boy Scouts, family members and scout leaders met with Smith, Tim Brushingham, Sons president, and Mike Muir, Legion liaison in the reception room at the Post to accept the donation of $500. Assistant scoutmasters Shelly Hellier and Don Bentley were also on hand.
“The funds are for the kids to go to summer camp,” Muir said. “With COVID and everything, they’re having some trouble.”
David Ruszokowski, Eagle Scout at Troop 621, said that the troop was very happy to have that donation.
“It’s a great deal because, number one, we have our meetings here and fundraising has been so difficult,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do our door-to-door.”
The Legion also donated use of their front lawn, located at 307 E. State St., to the scouts for their next summer camp fundraiser. They will host a chicken barbecue, which will be held April 24 from 4 to 8 p.m., when they hope to raise the rest of the $3,500 necessary to send the entire troop to camp.