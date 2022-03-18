Boundless Connections state certified for minority/women ownership

OLEAN — Boundless Connections has been certified by New York State as a Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE).
Currently operating two technology centers, with a flagship in Rochester and a pilot center in Olean, Boundless Connections provides access to technology to community members through memberships, programs, events and clubs.
“We’re changing the way people view and engage with technology, bridging the digital divide with comfortable spaces equipped with the latest technology, whether that’s for 3D printing, coding, graphic design — tech is something we all need to be comfortable with,” said Christina Lopez, founder, owner and CEO. “Casting a wide net, regardless of age, ability or economic status, increases the tech-savviness of the entire workforce while identifying, developing and retaining the tech talent to engage within their communities.”
A WBE is a business enterprise in which at least 51% is owned, operated and controlled by women. A MBE is a business enterprise in which at least 51% is owned, operated and controlled by a minority. Lopez is the sole owner, operator and controller of Boundless Connections, which maintains both certifications.
As a MWBE, Boundless Connections is now eligible for procurement and contracting opportunities with New York state agencies and authorities, may use lending and bonding programs created exclusively for state certified MWBEs and is listed on the NYS Directory of Certified Firms among other benefits.
Boundless Connections’ goal is to help community members keep up with the rapid pace of change in technology, meeting the demands of a dynamic and evolving workforce while helping members develop essential skills. This ongoing, on demand, personalized and self-paced style of learning is essential to maintaining tech literacy.
The technology centers offer programs, clubs and events as well as day passes, and 24/7 memberships, with access to state of the art software and equipment in 3D printing, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Audio/Video editing, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, STEM kits & projects and coffee/tea and a comfortable atmosphere.
“Everyone comes in for a different reason because everyone has different interests and needs,” Lopez said. “You don't have to wait up for others or feel like you are slowing others down. You can come back as often as you need as tech changes.”
For more information, visit boundlessconnections.com.