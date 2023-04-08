OLEAN – Strength Solutions, Inc., a local nonprofit that helps individuals and organizations to identify and use their strengths, has named Kelsey Boudin its new executive director.
Boudin is a professional communicator with 17 years of experience in journalism, digital marketing and nonprofit fundraising. He will continue as president of Southern Tier Communications Strategies, LLC, the strat-comm agency he founded in 2020.
Former Executive Director Mike Marvin, who founded Strength Solutions in 2015, will remain on as a board member.
“Mike continues to do incredible work for Strength Solutions, and his voice on the board will continue to guide with care and wisdom,” Boudin said. “His presence simply can’t be replaced, and we’re happy he’s agreed to continue serving the organization he spent so many years building.”
Marvin said, “We’re very excited to have Kelsey taking over as executive director. We couldn’t have asked for a better fit. He has experience with The Virtues Project™, a vast network of community connections, and most of all the personal integrity needed to run our organization.”
A new direction for Strength Solutions, Boudin said, will involve helping local and regional organizations to improve their strategic communications as a nonprofit service.
Strength Solutions will seek grants to help eligible small organizations to secure resources for digital marketing, website development and community outreach that they otherwise couldn’t afford with limited budgets.
“In today’s business climate, success is directly related to staff retention, and staff retention is directly related to feeling valued, respected and that they are important to the organization’s success,” said Jeff Capitani, board president. “We assist organizations in training groups to communicate with one another in meaningful, respectful ways that ensure a collegial organizational culture. The positive benefits of these strategies can resonate through workplaces, homes and entire communities.”
Strength Solutions’ facilitators also have combined decades of experience in digital marketing, public relations, website design, photography/videography, grant writing and new-age media.
“One thing we’ve all found in our professional communications careers is that many small organizations can’t prioritize these vital skills,” Boudin said. “They often cobble together an outreach strategy in-house but don’t see results. We’ll secure grants that can help organizations afford professional guidance and expert-level services.”
To schedule a training or inquire about strat-comm assistance, contact Boudin at kelsey@strengthsolutions.org or call (585) 307-7389. Visit strengthsolutions.org for more information.