Borrello won't rule out a run for Southern Tier Congress seat

OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello isn’t throwing his hat in the ring for Congress, but he didn’t rule it out during a meeting Monday with the Times Herald editorial board.
Borrello, a former Chautauqua County executive, was elected in a special election in 2019 against Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom to succeed Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean, who resigned. He defeated Cattaraugus County Democratic chairman Frank Puglisi in the November 2020 election.
Borrello said he’d consider running to represent the area in Washington “if the district remains a Southern Tier district and the people I represent want me to represent them in Congress.”
He said we should know whether the 23rd Congressional District will be chopped up and disappear into surrounding districts once the state’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission issues its first draft report later this year. If that first draft is favorable, “we have a chance to preserve the district,” he said.
“Anyone (on the commission) who tells you they know what’s going on is lying,” he added. “If their first volley is chopping up the district, then we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Working against keeping the 11-county district that stretches from Lake Erie to the Finger Lakes is the fact Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is not seeking re-election after being accused in March of sexually harassing a lobbyist in 2017. Following the report, Reed announced he was an alcoholic who had received treatment and he would not run for any political office once his current term ends — including a rumored run for governor.
Borrello has hired Reed’s former district director, Allison Hunt, as his chief of staff in the district. He said he did not hire Hunt for her knowledge of the congressional district, but for her understanding of the four-county Senate district which makes up most of the congressional district. Borrello currently represents Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and part of Livingston counties.
Since his election to the Senate, Borrello has been highly partisan in Democratic-controlled Albany, but has shown the occasional bipartisan streak. The question he asks himself is “How can I best represent the people in my district?”
One example was a bill he cosponsored with Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Michelle Hinchey of Queens, the Nurture NY program. Borrello is the ranking Republican on the committee. The bill was the only one sponsored by a Republican senator to be signed into law this year. The law benefits Upstate farmers and provides the local foods that are so important to farm to table programs, he said.
Other times, Borrello said it’s the job of minority Republicans in the Senate and Assembly, “to fight hard” to point out flaws in Democrat-sponsored bills and try to make changes. He said Republicans have learned that they must stick together to have any impact in Albany where Democrats control the governor’s mansion as well as the Senate and Assembly.
Borrello was a successful businessman before being elected Chautauqua County executive in 2017. His background in sales and marketing is on display in his political dealings and in promoting the 57th Senate District.
As ranking member on the Agriculture Committee, he’s aware that agriculture is the state’s biggest industry. He’s also aware that dairy farmers continue to take it on the chin as milk prices don’t keep up with the cost of production. Help for farmers often comes in the form of subsidies, Borrello said.
The answer, he thinks, is in diversification and in cooperatives.
A Hops and Grain Cooperative, which could coordinate planting, harvest and production of the hops and barleys needed for brewing New York’s craft beers “could be a game changer,” Borrello said.