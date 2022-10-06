Sen. George Borrello

Sen. George Borrello

 OTH file

In response to a press conference by a group of Upstate Assembly Democrats decrying the lowering of the overtime threshold for farm workers, state Sen. George Borrello asks: Where have they been?

The Chautauqua County Republican, who is the ranking member of the state Senate's Agriculture Committee, said Thursday that for two years he and his colleagues and farm interests have been fighting against lowering the OT threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social