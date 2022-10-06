In response to a press conference by a group of Upstate Assembly Democrats decrying the lowering of the overtime threshold for farm workers, state Sen. George Borrello asks: Where have they been?
The Chautauqua County Republican, who is the ranking member of the state Senate's Agriculture Committee, said Thursday that for two years he and his colleagues and farm interests have been fighting against lowering the OT threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order Friday accepting the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week within the next 10 years.
"We’ve spoken at hearings, roundtables, and more press conferences than I can count," Borrello said. "We offered volumes of data and stakeholder input showing the damage that would result from a lower threshold."
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said during a Zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday that Reardon's decision to accept the recommendation of a union-dominated farm wage board should be a lesson for the Legislature to never again cede such policy changes to outside panels.
“This is not how legislative policy should go,” Jones said.
Borrello said opponents of the measure would have welcomed Democratic colleagues' voices to help demonstrate bipartisan unity on the issue.
"Their forceful opposition to the governor, labor commissioner and wage board may have prevented the disastrous decision now facing our farmers,” Borrello said.
While he welcomes the new alliance on the issue, Borrello said the Upstate Democrats need to take action by demanding the majorities repeal the OT work threshold legislation that created what he called a "rigged" process.
"Their words, so close to Election Day, will ring hollow unless they stand up to the downstate leadership of their party that has allowed radical special interests to inflict so much damage on New York agriculture and our family farms,” Borrello said.
The senator was joined in his comments by Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, Ranking Member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.
Tague said for two years he called for the disbandment of the Farm Laborers Wage Board and he put forward legislation that would have done just that.
"Many ... Democrats signed on and supported my bill, but many at the press conference waited until the decision was released to finally show their outrage, right before an election," Tague said. "Coincidence? No, this is purely a political ruse, and our farmers are the ones who will have to suffer for the inaction of many Democrat politicians."
Joe Mahoney, the State House reporter in Albany for CNHI newspapers in New York, reported that Jones believes farmers will likely slash overtime by rescheduling hours, prompting workers to move to other states at a time when many New York businesses are already dealing with a labor shortage.
“I believe we have hurt the workers in this decision, and we are going to pay the price in the near future on products being sold in New York state and also with our farmers themselves,” Jones said.
In making her announcement changing the OT threshold, Reardon pointed to three state tax credits approved by Hochul and the Legislature that are designed to assist farm employers during the transition.
But Mahoney reported that Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau, said the tax credits stop short of solving the problems the reduced overtime threshold will cause.
“The tax credit was well intentioned and some farmers may take advantage of it,” Ammerman said. “But it’s not going to be the first thing that farmers look to."