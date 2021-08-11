Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have announced his resignation over allegations of sexual harassment, but Republican lawmakers want impeachment proceedings to continue.
State Sen. George Borrello said Wednesday that the Assembly should continue its impeachment inquiry to hold Cuomo accountable — not only for the allegations of sexual harassment but for his administration’s alleged coverup of COVID deaths in nursing homes and the possible improper use of state resources to produce a book about his handling of the COVID crisis.
“While Gov. Cuomo may think he will no longer be held accountable for his actions by stepping aside, we will not forget the countless people he has harmed,” the Chautauqua County senator said. “We will continue to push for an impeachment to recognize that no one is above the law.”
Additionally, Borrello said, the impeachment trial should also include a stipulation that Cuomo is no longer able to hold elected office in New York state.
“We cannot forget the thousands who died in nursing homes because of his decisions, the women he demeaned and intimidated and the special treatment the governor and his family members received at a time when our state needed leadership the most,” Borrello said.
Whether impeachment proceedings will go on is unclear.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday some legal and political experts are not sure whether Democratic lawmakers have either the political will or the legal authority to impeach Cuomo on his way out.
“I’m not sure what the purpose of impeachment is. Impeachment is to remove him from office,” Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University, told AP. “He’s got to be impeached and then convicted by the Senate, and that’s a lot of work, a lot of hours. You’d think that these New York state representatives have better things to do than sit in judgment of a governor who’s already resigned.”
Although he has apologized for some of his behavior with women, Cuomo has denied wrongdoing.
A swift effort to impeach Cuomo before he leaves seems unlikely. The state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has been exploring whether there are grounds to impeach him since March.
On Tuesday, committee members said they intended to finish the inquiry before deciding how to proceed, with its next meeting set for Monday. In the meantime, AP reported, the committee has asked lawyers to look into whether impeachment could move forward.
Meanwhile, Republicans are also taking aim at state agency officials who they believe have direct ties to Cuomo — and the episodes for which he is now leaving office in disgrace.
State Sen. Rob Ortt of Niagara County, the minority leader in the Senate, said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves the opportunity to confront the many challenges the state faces “with a clean slate, and with the support of individuals who are not besmirched and compromised by ties to this dark, corrupt chapter in our state’s history.”
But Ortt called for the immediate resignation of “close Cuomo allies” like Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services Linda Lacewell. Ortt said they “aided Andrew Cuomo’s misdeeds and have forfeited the right to serve” the people of New York.
“Make no mistake: the coverup of nursing home deaths, the gross misuse of state resources for the writing of a book that personally enriched the governor, and the coverup — and enabling — of the governor’s sexual harassment of young women, would not and could not have happened without these Cuomo appointees and other loyalists who are still employed by the people of New York they have misserved,” he said.