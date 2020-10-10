OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello was found early Friday visiting children’s classes, reading stories and pulling laughs from youngsters and their teachers during his visit to the Olean YMCA Early Learning Center and School Age Learning Labs.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said he is a longstanding advocate for accessible, affordable and high-quality child care. He visited the two facilities at the Y while pledging his support for the programs which are currently serving the child care needs of area families.
He also planned to visit with local officials in the community, as well as Canticle Farm in Allegany and locations in Allegany County.
Y officials, who announced a new $750,000 campaign is underway to augment the programs, said the facility is operating at enhanced capacity as most public schools have shifted to a hybrid learning model that involves a blend of in-person and remote instruction during the pandemic.
Borrello said he has been “fighting hard” to get (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) to release federal funding from the CARES Act. In April of 2020, the state received $162 million in federal CARES Act funding to support child-care providers. After releasing an initial $30 million, there was a delay from the state in releasing the remaining funds, he said.
Borrello helped lead advocacy efforts focused on getting the state to release the funds in time for the start of the school year. After months of rallies and press conferences by Borrello and other elected officials and advocates, the state announced on Sept. 10 that it would release the remaining $88.6 million of the CARES Act funds.
The money is expected to help child care programs, such as those that operate at the Y, meet a number of critical needs during this unprecedented time.
“That was a hard-fought battle in a bi-partisan way,” Borrello said during a short break in reading to children in the Y’s Learning Center. “The service provided (at the Y) is critical, especially at this time. People don’t have regular school schedules so thank God we have people who are not only able to provide critical services here, but also to keep these children learning.”
Borrello added that child-care programs have been among the hidden victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was grateful Barb Sweitzer, CEO of YMCA of the Twin Tiers, and the Y staff have been able to reopen their child care and early learning programs, supporting families and children with hybrid school scheduling.
Y officials said the services provided through their programs help working parents who are in need of extended child care to fill days when children would normally be in school. They said the Y has expanded and tailored programs to complement school districts’ new schedules and augmented programs to provide children with remote learning assistance, homework support and tutoring in addition to their regular activities.
“It is critical that these children are given the opportunity to thrive and be well-cared for while parents are working,” Sweitzer said. “It is important to our local businesses to have their employees at work. And most importantly, it is absolutely imperative that no child is left without opportunity and we avoid learning loss and further gaps in education inequities.”
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, shared information on the Y’s new campaign to help support the enhanced educational programs for children.
“In an effort to offer a very aggressive financial assistance program, the Y is announcing a $750,000 campaign to support our most vulnerable populations,” he said. “We want to give a special thanks to Senator Borrello and his team for visiting our Child Care programs and for his continued advocacy for support.”