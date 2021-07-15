With hearings to solicit public input on the redrawing of state legislative and congressional districts set to take place in the coming weeks, state Sen. George Borrello urges constituents in the 57th Senate District to make their voices heard to help ensure fair representation for the region.
“Every person in New York state will be impacted by the redistricting process, which is why participation is crucial. The electoral maps that result will be the foundation of our representation for the next decade,” Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican said Thursday.
He said state residents have a “historic opportunity” to influence the process.
“In 2014, voters spoke up and said they no longer wanted the ‘three men in a room’ behind-closed-doors process,” Borrello said. “They voted to put redistricting in their own hands with the promise of the Independent Redistricting Commission. Now is the time to realize that vision by participating.”
Every 10 years, New York is required to draw new district lines that reflect population and demographic changes reported in the most recent Census.
The commission is the result of a 2014 voter referendum. The commission consists of 10 members and is intended to be bipartisan. Four members are picked by the ruling party, four by the minority party and two picked among those eight members.
New York is to lose one congressional district, down to 26, because of the 2020 Census count, and it has been widely speculated that the sprawling, rural 23rd Congressional District, currently represented by Congressman Tom Reed, R-Corning, could be broken up and absorbed by surrounding districts.
Reed said in March he will not reek re-election after the surfacing of an allegation of sexual harassment, stemming from an episode in 2017.
Borrello said that, unlike in previous years when a select group of politicians drew lines without public input, more than two million New Yorkers voted in the 2014 referendum to give that responsibility to a new commission. The commission has planned several virtual hearings — the first is Tuesday — to collect input from citizens and devise the best possible redistricting plan.
For more information on how to comment or to take part in the series of virtual hearings, log onto www.nyirc.gov.
The meetings are not required by law before the commission draws its initial redistricting map, expected Sept. 15. Official public comment would follow the month after, which they hope will be in person. A final map to be presented to the Legislature for adoption could come in November, but at least by January.
“Citizen participation will help ensure that no region of the state, special interest or political party gains an unfair advantage in the redistricting process,” said Borrello, whose Senate district covers much of the same area as the 23rd Congressional District.
Meanwhile, the senator, serving his first full term, said Thursday that he has been urged to run for Congress given Reed’s decision to step aside after his term ends in 2022.
Borrello said he doesn’t discount the possibility of a congressional run, but he points out he has no idea what the district will look like after redistricting.
“I certainly have appreciated the support of those who have urged me to run (for Congress),” he said. “But right now I am focusing on representing the people of the 57th Senate District.”
Steuben County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Sempolinski officially launched his bid for Congress in 2022 earlier this month — amid the uncertainty over the 23rd District’s future.
He previously led Reed’s New York-based staff while, more recently, he served as director of development at Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean.
Sempolinski, who now lives in Canisteo, is a graduate of the former Corning-Painted Post West High School. He graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree and earned graduate degrees from Yale University.