State Sen. George Borrello on Monday urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down "for the good of New York state," while GOP lawmakers in the Assembly are introducing a resolution that would start impeachment proceedings against the governor.
Borrello, the Chautauqua County Republican, urged the embattled governor to "heed the growing calls" for his resignation, calls that include that of the Democratic majority leader of the New York Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, another powerful Democrat, came in just a rung lower than Stewart-Cousins in urging Cuomo to "consider" stepping down over mounting sexual harassment allegations, the scandal regarding underreporting COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and alleged political threats made to a Democratic Assemblyman.
Both Stewart-Cousins and Heastie said the governor's problems are distracting from important work in Albany, not the least the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo was defiant Sunday, saying he won't resign in the midst of the pandemic and with finalizing the state's new budget only weeks away. The governor denies some allegations made against him by the five women, while he has said some of his actions might have been misconstrued, for which he has apologized.
“While Republicans have been leading the charge for his resignation, the comments by Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie on Sunday underscore the fact that this isn’t about partisanship," Borrello said in a press statement Monday.
“Public trust in the governor’s ability to lead our state has evaporated. That trust has been irreparably broken by the nursing home data cover-up, the bullying of legislators and mounting allegations of sexual harassment."
Borrello said that while the individual allegations against the governor certainly deserve due process — five women have alleged sexual harassment — the claims "are a symptom of a greater issue" within the Cuomo administration.
"There are countless stories of a toxic environment within his organization," Borrello said. "His Machiavellian style of leadership has degraded into dangerously unaccountable and ineffective governing. So, it is time now for the governor to do what is in the best interest of New Yorkers and tender his resignation."
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in the Assembly, including Joseph Giglio of Gowanda, are introducing a resolution that would start impeachment proceedings.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said his Republican colleagues can’t force the Democrat-controlled Assembly to take up the measure.
“But we’re going to keep pounding on this issue,” he said during a news conference at the Capitol.
Barclay, noting calls from about 30 Democrats in New York for Cuomo to resign, said during a news conference at the Capitol, “If they really believe in resignation, why not start impeachment?"
Starting impeachment proceedings requires a majority vote from the Assembly’s 150 members, an unlikely prospect without heavy Democratic support.
Earlier Monday, about 20 Democratic women in the Assembly signed a statement saying that Attorney General Letitia James deserved time to investigate the claims against Cuomo.
Barclay, like Borrello, said the claims of inappropriate behavior are one of many issues undermining the governor’s credibility, noting the federal inquiry into his administration's handling of data about nursing home deaths.
“When you lose trust and credibility, you lose the ability to lead," he said. "Gov. Cuomo can no longer effectively govern New York. Yesterday’s statements from the Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly illustrate just how severely diminished that trust is."