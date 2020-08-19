State Sen. George Borrello is urging the governor not to sign bills that would change the voting process over coronavirus concerns — similar to the changes by executive order he made for the June primary.
In order to avoid what Borrello called “a repeat of the chaos and delays that marred the primary,” the Chautauqua County senator called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to refrain from any changes because local election officials “won’t have time to implement any widespread changes.”
“Last week, we heard directly from state, county and city elections commissioners that the directives from the Executive pertaining to the primary election fueled a massive expansion of absentee voting that overwhelmed the capacity of the system,” Borrello said.
In response to concerns over COVID-19 risks at polling places, the governor issued an executive order on April 8 allowing all eligible New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot for the June 23 primary. Two weeks later, he followed that with another order mandating that the boards of elections automatically mail every eligible voter a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot.
“As we look ahead to the general election on Nov. 3 and the exponentially higher turnout of presidential election years, there is great concern that the voting process in New York could be even more chaotic than the primary if there is an attempt to enact 11th-hour changes to the process,” Borrello said.
COVID-19 infection rates are much lower in the state than they were in April when Cuomo issued the executive orders covering the primary, the senator pointed out.
“The emergency actions that were taken in April don’t merit repeating, particularly in light of the calamity surrounding the primaries,” he said.
He added that with benefits such as early voting, the majority of New Yorkers should be able to vote in person safely over the 10-day period by exercising the same safety precautions they take in the course of their daily routines.
“The Board of Elections in Cattaraugus County has been getting numerous calls from voters who want to vote by mail like they did in the primary,” said Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson.
“We tell them we can’t do it unless the governor signs the bills,” Burleson said. “He would need to do it by the end of the week.
Absentee ballots aren’t certified and printed until mid-September,” added, saying, “We’ve got time.”
Initially, voters were given the opportunity to select whether they wanted to vote by mail in the general election, but the governor later limited the option of a temporary illness due to fear of COVID-19 for an absentee ballot to just the primary.
Both the Assembly and Senate approved the voting bills now on Cuomo’s desk.
Typically, about 4% of votes are cast by absentee ballot in New York. During the June primary, 38% of the vote was cast by mail.