State Sen. George Borrello said plans to phase out "reliable sources of energy" by New York state will force consumers to face unknown costs for questionable benefits.
“With today’s vote by the Climate Action Council to approve the ‘Final Scoping Plan,’ New York state has taken another step away from the affordable and reliable sources of energy that power homes, businesses and automobiles across our state and towards an energy future clouded by unknown costs and questionable benefits," the Republican senator from Chautauqua County said in a statement Monday.
He was responding to the Climate Action Council’s 19-3 vote approving the Final Scoping Plan, the blueprint for achieving the transition to a carbon-neutral economy as mandated by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Borrello said the core of the plan are bans on the most common energy sources used by New York consumers and businesses. Bans on new natural gas, propane and heating fuel oil systems will start as soon as 2025 for new construction and in 2030 for existing buildings.
Starting in 2035, consumers will no longer be able to purchase natural gas, propane or fuel oil appliances for heating, cooking or clothes drying. Gasoline-powered automobiles will be banned for sale in New York starting in 2035.
"These are just a few of the changes coming down the pike for taxpayers and ratepayers in New York," Borrello said.
The timelines don't account for legislative actions that could be required for measures in the plan, nor are possible legal challenges calculated.
Left unaddressed in the 445-page plan are the costs of "this massive conversion," the senator said. "None of these mandates should move forward until a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis is completed and made public. Legislation that I co-sponsor with many of my Republican colleagues would require this."
Borrello cited estimates on the conversion to all-electric as costing as much as $40,000 to $100,000 per household.
"Leaving New Yorkers in the dark on these costs and many others buried in this plan is simply unacceptable," he said.
The senator said reducing emissions is an important goal and one that the state should continue to pursue. But he insisted the path "should be responsible, achievable and cost-effective. Racing headlong into a complete overhaul of our energy sector without full transparency and clarity on the costs to New York residents and businesses is a dereliction of duty and an economic disaster in the making."
He added that New York is increasing reliance on importing power from other states and nations to meet its energy needs, while claiming to be pursuing a zero-emission goal.
This is nothing but a costly and fraudulent shell game that will not reduce global emissions and may actually increase them," he said.
State Sen. Rob Ortt of Niagara County, the Republican leader in the Senate, many of his constituents work in energy-intensive industries like agriculture and manufacturing — in a region where cold winters are the norm.
"The scoping plan ... will negatively impact my constituents, and millions of other New Yorkers, by making life more expensive and putting their livelihoods in jeopardy,” he said.
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, said his organization is reviewing the plan.
"At first glance, the report recognizes important strides New York's farmers and foresters have made to reduce emissions, increase efficiencies, and sequester carbon," he said. "We have long believed that agriculture is part of the solution to mitigate climate change. An incentive-based approach for farms that invests in research, new technologies, and education will be key for farmer adoption and the plan's success."
But Fisher said major concerns remain including the push for electric, zero-emission agricultural vehicles when the technology does not exist for such equipment.
"The future commercial viability of the equipment must also be affordable and accessible for the state's farmers," he said. There must also be a power grid in every region of the state that can handle the electrical demand that the Climate Action Council is seeking today."
He said NYFB also supports renewable natural gas and biofuels as part of any climate smart plan.