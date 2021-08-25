DUNKIRK — There are just a few months left for local government leaders to make decisions on whether to allow the sale of marijuana in their communities, but there are many unanswered questions due to the state’s delays in appointing regulators, says state Sen. George Borrello.
Borrello hosted a roundtable Tuesday evening in Dunkirk on legalized marijuana with several municipal and Chautauqua County lawmakers.
“I’ve had many local officials and constituents call me with questions on the new marijuana law, seeking information on how various aspects of it should be implemented at the community level as well as the details involved with siting, timelines and other issues pertaining to dispensaries,” Borrello said. “In most cases, I’ve had to convey to them that the information is simply not available yet because of the state’s delays in appointing members to the control board and state office that are required to establish the regulations.”
The Republican senator the roundtable was an opportunity discuss the rollout of the law — from any impacts officials are already experiencing due to the legalization to questions they have regarding the establishment of a legal market for marijuana.
"While I’ve been clear about my opposition to legalization over health and safety concerns, now that it’s law, my focus is on helping our communities get the information and support they need to make informed decisions and effectively implement the law," Borrello said. "Our conversation last evening was the first step in that process.”
Suggestions and issues raised during the discussion included:
• Drug recognition expert (DRE) training should become a mandatory part of the training that recruits receive at the New York State Police Academy.
• Because possession and sale of marijuana is prohibited by federal law, many marijuana businesses are unable to use traditional banks and, instead, must conduct business in cash. This creates challenges for vendors as well as for taxing entities, requiring hand-delivered volumes of cash to state tax offices.
• Borrello said discussion was held on other states that have legalized recreational marijuana reportedly seeing increases in child welfare cases.
• The lack of information on the licensing process and fees has created opportunities for fraud, Borrello said. A local resident shared that she received a request from a family member for $20,000 to apply for a dispensary license. The state’s lack of information on licensing and fees left her uncertain if his request was legitimate.
• New York state’s law was characterized as one of the nation’s most lenient. Among other things, it allows public consumption of marijuana and its permitted possession amounts are among the highest, both of which raise the risks to public health and safety.
“New York State had the advantage of being the 16th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana, which gave us the opportunity to adopt best practices, as well as learn from other states’ mistakes, to craft a responsible law, that mitigates the problems that research tells us accompany legalization,” Borrello said. “From what we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t appear that our state has gone that route."