State Sen. George Borrello and fellow Republicans have unveiled their "Reset New York" plan, promising to represent working class New Yorkers, reduce Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic powers and push back against progressive policies that the lawmakers say have prompted people to leave the state.
“While New York state once stood tall in our nation as a pillar of economic strength, educational excellence and public policy innovation, its leadership today is more dubious," Borrello said. "High taxes, excessive, job-killing regulations, and a rising crime rate have made us number one in population loss, and a misguided focus on politically driven agendas has diverted precious resources away from our core responsibilities."
Borrello, of Chautauqua County, said that with the added challenges created by the pandemic, "the future of our state hangs in the balance. If there was ever a compelling case to rethink and change course, this is it."
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt said Republican lawmakers will focus on three priorities to "reset" New York: restarting the economy, rethinking how the state operates and renewing lawmakers' commitment to communities.
"We are going to have to enact legislation and policies that help our small business, our farms, our restaurants," he said. "We need to enact legislation that is going to help them hire people back, help them grow and help them stem the losses they have suffered over the past year, and there are plenty of ways we can do that rather than hand over gobs of money."
Republicans will also continue to push their colleagues to end the extraordinary emergency powers given to Cuomo in last year's budget to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that lawmakers to the left have also expressed interest in doing.
Democratic legislators this week detailed support of increasing taxes on wealthy New Yorkers, a move Republicans say will only lead to more people moving out.
Instead, Ortt said policies should be in place to incentivize businesses to remain in New York. Other efforts could include eliminating taxes on manufacturers and examining the state's economic development funding to see if funds should be placed elsewhere, he said.
A focus also should be placed on ensuring reliable broadband service across the state, the senator said, noting that there are still many communities that do not have reliable access, including in Western New York.