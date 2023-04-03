ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said state taxpayers would be the losers in this year’s state budget which missed its April 1 deadline.
The Senate and Assembly on Monday passed a bill extending the budget deadline to April 10.
The biggest sticking points seemed to be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desire to tweak the state’s bail laws again so that judges know when they can release a defendant without bail. Hochul wants to remove a “least restrictive” means of assuring that a defendant appears in court.
“Over and over again, we see the dysfunction of one-party rule in New York state disrupt the critical functions of government and undermine New Yorkers’ confidence in their leaders,” Borrello said in a statement Monday.
“Nothing illustrates those failures more plainly than the inability to get a budget passed on time,” Borrello said. “While those in power regularly proclaim New York State to be a model for its peers, a corrupt, behind-closed-doors budget process and irresponsible, unsustainable $230 billion budget is hardly an example to follow.”
The senator said. “As always, the biggest losers in this scenario are state residents, whose hard-earned tax dollars finance this embarrassing fiasco and whose interests routinely come behind those of the radicals who exert outsized influence over Albany’s agenda.”
Borrello added: “I will continue to use my voice to advocate for the things New Yorkers want the most: a safer and more affordable state and greater transparency and accountability from those in public service.”