State Sen. George Borrello said Monday his opposition to the recent 50-a repeal by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo was justified.
At least one police department in the 57th Senate District, the Cuba Police Department, has received a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request from MuckRock for previously closed complaints against local police.
“This is why I voted against the repeal of 50-a,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County. “Officials in the Town of Cuba have alerted me to a fax they received from an out-of-state organization called MuckRock, demanding copies of all police personnel files — dating back to the 1970s — that contain complaints of misconduct, including accusations that were found to be groundless after investigation.”
Borrello said MuckRock has stated that it has made this request of every policing agency in New York state.
“At a time when localities are struggling to meet their regular expenses because of the crushing impact that COVID-19 has had on their budgets, it is outrageous that they will now be required to devote precious staff time and taxpayer dollars towards searching, copying, faxing and emailing decades-old personnel files containing groundless claims, even those where the officers involved have been deceased for decades,” Borrello said.
For many police departments, the small reimbursement that they collect from the requesting organization won’t even begin to cover the costs, he said.
“What good will this information serve? It will wrongly tarnish officers who had unsubstantiated complaints lodged by vengeful criminal defendants and serve as fodder for lawsuits by trial lawyers looking to line their pockets,” Borrello said.
Taxpayers will pick up the tab for “this fishing expedition,” he added, saying that an analysis that included the potential financial impact and unintended consequences should have been done before repeal of 50-a.
“This is another example of why knee-jerk reactions for political reasons are costly,” Borrello said.
MuckRock and the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information are filing requests for the newly available data with every police department in the state.
MuckRock states, “Materials responsive to this request include all complaints — internal, external, and civilian — and include records disclosing the names, badge numbers, and personnel identification of each officer involved and/or serving as a witness, as well as all available details of the incident/complaint: date, time, location, nature of the incident, description of the incident, nature of the investigation, investigatory materials, the disposition of the case, and any subsequent materials related to the execution of any resultant discipline.”
Responsive materials include all complaints and allegations against any officer, employee, or representative of this policing agency, regardless of whether that complaint or allegation resulted in any investigation or disciplinary action, the website states.