ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation requiring developers of industrial solar and wind farms to provide a reclamation bond to ensure the proper removal of wind turbines and solar panels once they have reached the end of their useful life.
Although the New York Environmental Conservation Law currently requires reclamation bonds for natural gas wells, gravel pits, mining operations and other activities that have a substantial reclamation cost, Borrello said Wednesday there is no comparable requirement for solar or wind projects.
The concern is that the owner of a solar or wind project might lack the financial resources to properly decommission and dispose of it. Wind-turbine blades and solar panels typically have a working life of 25 to 30 years, but Borrello said numerous wind and solar projects have failed prematurely, required expensive repairs — or have already been abandoned.
“This legislation is about protecting landowners, taxpayers and the environment,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “Wind turbines and solar panels are made from toxic materials that are notoriously difficult to recycle."
In fact, Borrello said, huge turbine blades are typically buried or ground up because there is no way to separate the thermoplastic and carbon fiber used in their construction. A bond to cover these costs should be posted at the beginning of these projects, he said.
The legislation — Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, a fellow Republican from Chautauqua County, introduced the bill in the Assembly — will require applicants for permits from the Public Service Commission and from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting for solar and wind projects to provide bonds “in an amount sufficient to ensure proper reclamation of the solar or wind project at the end of its useful life.”
Borrello stated that many windmill blades have low scrap value and are not very appealing to recyclers. As a result, many spent turbine blades are piling up in landfills. He said solar panels are constructed from many components, making recycling a complex and expensive process.
“The bottom line is that developers have used billions of taxpayer and ratepayer dollars to construct these projects with little or no consideration given to what happens when these projects are unprofitable and are abandoned or become derelict,” he said.