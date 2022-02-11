State Sen. George Borrello, joined by prosecutors and law officers from across his 57th Senate District, called Friday for the restoration of judicial discretion and the repeal of the 2019 bail reforms that have led to an increase in violent crime across New York State.
“In their quest to prove they are the most ‘woke,’ far-left radicals in the Assembly and Senate have given criminals a free pass," Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said during a press conference in the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Building in Mayville. "These criminal-coddling, catch-and-release ‘reforms’ have made our streets less safe."
When the changes passed in 2019, Borrello said the Democratic leadership in Albany didn't listen to law enforcement and court officers to craft responsible reforms to address inequities in bail laws.
“The goal was to appease radical special interests," he said. "In an effort to prove they are the most progressive, the advocates of bail reform in the Legislature created death and hardship for the citizens they are sworn to protect."
Borrello has sponsored legislation to repeal the reforms, add to the list of crimes that are eligible for bail and make additional domestic violence offenses bail eligible to protect witnesses and victims of domestic violence.
Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, introduced companion legislation in the Assembly.
The criminal justice reforms, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, eliminated bail for most misdemeanor offenses allowing the release of around 90% of those charged with a crime. The reforms stripped judges of their ability to determine which defendants pose a threat to public safety and to set bail to ensure defendants appear for court appearances.
Borrello said law enforcement has had to watch as suspects — many charged with serious crimes such as arson, domestic violence, illegal gun possession, assault and burglary — are released back into the community, often within hours of their arrest. Crime has "risen dramatically” as a result, the senator said.
According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), between 2018 and 2020 in New York, murders increased 47%; aggravated assault increased 5%; burglaries, up 17%; and car thefts, 54%.
In the first year after the reforms took effect, Borrello noted, 2,051 of the nearly 100,000 defendants who could have been held on bail were rearrested for violent felonies, including assault, rape and attempted murder.
More than 400 were rearrested for a violent felony with a firearm. Around 20,000 of the defendants went on to allegedly commit non-violent crimes.
“These aren’t just numbers," Borrello said. "These are victims. These are frightened children. These are terrorized domestic violence survivors. These are New Yorkers who deserve safety."
The senator pointed out that at hearings this past week, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, both Democrats, called for bail reform rollbacks because their cities are experiencing "runaway crime."
Advocates of bail and other criminal justice reforms that passed in 2019 argued that bail is a de facto jail sentence without trial for those who can't pay, furthering suspects' legal and financial problems. And, they argue, the criminal justice system overall is skewed against people of color.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she is open to discussions about revisiting bail reforms but she reiterated her fundamental support of changes that were voted on in 2019. Democratic leaders in the state Senate and Assembly also have stood by the bail reforms.
District attorneys and law enforcement officials across the 57th Senate District said the reforms make communities less safe.
“The criminal justice ‘reform’ legislation ... has disastrously limited our ability to protect victims and witnesses and hold offenders accountable,” Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman said.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb said the county has always respected due process that constituents are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
“In my view, the bail reforms that were implemented were essentially a statewide mandate as the result of a local problem in New York City,” he said. “The unintended direct impact on Cattaraugus County is that on several occasions after the implementation of bail reform, defendants that represent a clear danger to our community have been released back into the public and allowed to re-victimize innocent people who at one time used to be protected from such events."
The sheriff said, in short order, judges who at one time had discretion over bail "have essentially had their hands tied and this needs to be re-visited as it is not in the best interest of public safety.”
Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch said the Legislature needs to let judges, prosecutors and members of law enforcement do their jobs while protecting defendants’ rights.
“Enough time has passed now for law enforcement to have an adequate grasp on what reform changes aren't working — and the current legislative changes definitely are not working," he said.
Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney said judicial discretion needs to be restored.
“Our whole legal system is based on judges having the authority to appraise a defendant’s criminal history and the circumstances of their alleged crime to detain those individuals who pose a threat to the safety of our communities," he said. "Taking that authority away makes no sense."