State Sen. George Borrello expressed thanks for the support he received in Tuesday's election — and added that he was excited by what appeared to be Republican gains in the New York Senate.

“I am deeply honored that the hardworking people of the new 57th Senate District have chosen me to be their voice in Albany and to continue my work on their behalf," Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Wednesday, a day after easily defeating challenger Dan Brown, a dairy farmer from Great Valley.

