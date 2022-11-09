State Sen. George Borrello expressed thanks for the support he received in Tuesday's election — and added that he was excited by what appeared to be Republican gains in the New York Senate.
“I am deeply honored that the hardworking people of the new 57th Senate District have chosen me to be their voice in Albany and to continue my work on their behalf," Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Wednesday, a day after easily defeating challenger Dan Brown, a dairy farmer from Great Valley.
Borrello was first elected to the Senate in 2019, winning a special election after the resignation of Catharine Young.
"It is the people in our community who inspire my public service and I look forward to continuing to work for goals that will make their lives stronger, safer and more prosperous."
The senator expressed excitement over victories of the Senate Republican Conference.
"Beginning Jan. 1, we expect to have several additional members working with us to get New York back on track," he said. "These wins are testament to the extraordinary leadership of our Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt (of Niagara County), the efforts of our Republican candidates, and the support of voters who realized that change was crucial."
Republicans made gains in both the state Senate and Assembly in Tuesday's election but Democrats will continue to maintain strong majorities in both chambers, the Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday.
Less clear is whether Democrats in the Senate will retain a two-thirds "supermajority." Democrats say it's still possible, though the outcome remains uncertain because of at least two close races that had not been called.
In the Assembly, the Times Union reported, indications are that Republicans will not make enough gains to erase the Democratic supermajority in that chamber.
Since the 2020 elections, Democrats in both chambers have held a supermajority, which theoretically would allow their conferences to overcome a veto by the governor.
The Times Union reported Senate Democrats held 43 of 63 seats in that chamber before the election and needed to retain at least 42 to keep a supermajority. It's likely that Republicans have picked up at least one seat, but whether they've gotten the two necessary to end the supermajority had yet to be determined officially.
Three incumbent Democratic Senate members lost on Tuesday: John Brooks and Anna Kaplan of Long Island, where Republicans also made gains in the U.S. House, and Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in a Rockland County-based district. Sue Serino, a Republican incumbent in the Hudson Valley, also lost Tuesday — due to redistricting she was running against another sitting lawmaker, Democratic state Sen. Michelle Hinchey.
In Western New York, there was also a battle of sitting senators. In a solidly Democratic new district, Republican state Sen. Edward Rath lost against Democratic state Sen. Sean Ryan.
In the Assembly, Democrats held 107 of 150 seats heading into Election Day, and Republicans needed to pick up eight seats to thwart the Democrats' supermajority. Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda is among the Republicans in the Assembly — he was unopposed in Tuesday's election.
Addressing the governor's race in which Republican challenger Lee Zeldin pushed incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in deep blue New York, Borrello called Zeldin's showing a "stunning achievement" even in defeat.
Citing the 2-1 Democratic advantage in the state's electorate, Borrello said many voters responded to Zeldin's message and agenda for change.
"This campaign was truly a ‘David versus Goliath’ fight which makes Rep. Zeldin’s showing all the more compelling," Borrello said. "He attracted strong support across all party affiliations and all regions of the state, including New York City, which underscores how forcefully his messages on public safety and affordability resonated with voters."
The senator, whose new 57th District includes all of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as part of Allegany County, urged Democrats in Albany to "heed the powerful message New Yorkers sent them in this election cycle."
He said in electing more Republicans to represent them, voters indicated they don’t support the radical far-left agenda of the Democratic Party’s leadership.
"Job one for Republicans come January is to get to work repairing the damage and fixing the mistakes of the past four years," Borrello said. "It is time to give New Yorkers the safer and stronger state they want and deserve.”
Of more than 113,000 votes cast in the district, Borrello received nearly 71% to Brown's 25.7%.
An unofficial breakdown of voting, with all 268 precincts reported, in the district's counties follows:
Cattaraugus County — 17,395 (2,072 on the Conservative line) for Borrello; 7,322 for Brown.
Part of Allegany County — 6,287 (593 Conservative) for Borrello; 1,457 for Brown.
Chautauqua County — 30,148 (4,022 Conservative) for Borrello; 11,916 for Brown.
Genesee County — 15,347 (2,354 Conservative) for Borrello; 5,542 for Brown.
Wyoming County — 10,644 (1,486 Conservative) for Borrello; 2,815 for Brown.
The portion of Allegany County in the 57th includes more than half of the towns, from west to as far east as West Almond. The towns of Amity, Scio, Wellsville and the remainder of the eastern portion of the county are in the 58th Senate District, which stretches east to Tioga County in the south and up to Seneca County in its north.
State Sen. Thomas O'Mara, R-Big Flats, was unopposed for re-election in that district. He has served in the Senate since 2010.