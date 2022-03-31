ALBANY — The area’s state senator urged the governor to continue delaying staffing mandates in nursing homes as they face personnel and funding crises.
George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue a new executive order postponing implementation of staffing regulations at nursing homes, replacing one expiring Thursday. As of the deadline, no decision had been announced to replace or retire the order.
“I am calling on Gov. Hochul to honestly assess this situation, look at the data, and then extend the postponement of the minimum staffing law until the state provides the extraordinary increase in funds necessary to meet this mandate,” Borrello said, criticizing leadership on the other side of the aisle.
“Under its current leadership, New York state has elevated the practice of denying reality to an art form, to the detriment of every resident and organization residing here,” Borrello said of the Democrat-controlled Legislature and governor’s office. “Today’s casualties are the state’s nursing homes, who are facing possible fines, admissions cutbacks or unit closures if Gov. Hochul allows the executive order postponing enforcement of the new minimum staffing law to expire at midnight tonight.”
Proponents of letting the postponement expire — including unions representing workers and Attorney General Letitia James — say that providing more care to residents in nursing homes, including a mandatory 3.5 hours per day, as well as having more staff on at a given time, will improve outcomes. On the opposite side, nursing home owners’ groups note that the people needed are not available and will result in fewer beds and potentially shutting down wings of nursing homes and limiting intakes.
“The bottom line is that the applicants for these jobs simply do not exist right now, even though most nursing homes have cut other areas of their budgets to offer higher salaries in an attempt to fill open positions,” Borrello said. “By even the most conservative estimate, nursing homes would have to hire more than 12,000 nurses and aides to comply with the minimum hours requirements, a gap that has tripled since late 2019.
Borrello said the nursing home workforce shortage won’t change unless the state approves an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates that is substantial enough to raise wages beyond current levels. He noted “a historic healthcare workforce shortage” has crippled an industry that was already struggling due to the state’s neglect to increase Medicaid rates in 14 years.
“The current daily nursing home reimbursement rate is $211 — a shortfall of $55 a day compared to the actual cost of care, which is the largest gap of any state,” the senator said.
The problem, he added, is made worse by another use of Medicaid money.
“In contrast, the state continues its grossly wasteful spending on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation program, where one Medicaid-financed round-trip taxi ride to a doctor’s appointment in a rural area like mine can cost upwards of $300,” Borrello said.