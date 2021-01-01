ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello called a panel’s decision to delay making it easier for farmworkers to get overtime pay until next year “sound and thoughtful judgement.”
The three-person Farm Laborers Wage Board voted Thursday to hold off on determining if the threshold for farmworker overtime pay should be reduced from 60 hours a week to 40 hours. The decision was put off at least until November.
Brenda McDuffie, who chairs the board, said during a virtual meeting more time is needed to analyze the issue because of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But board member Denis Hughes, a former president of the state AFL-CIO union organization, called the delay “an affront” to agriculture-related businesses that already pay overtime to employees who work more than 40 hours a week. He proposed the 60-hour overtime threshold be gradually reduced over 10 years.
The State Legislature passed a law in 2019 requiring farmworkers to be paid overtime when they work more than 60 hours a week. Labor groups pushed for the overtime threshold to be lowered to 40 hours a week, similar to many other industries.
The agriculture industry, in public hearings on the topic, opposed the idea.
“It is evident that the many hours of testimony by farmers, farm workers, elected officials and agribusiness representatives urging that the level remain intact to allow for the collection of more data was truly heard and considered in this decision,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said.
The state Labor Department appointed the board early last year to gather testimony from farmers and workers, then issue a recommendation on the overtime issue, which was due Thursday.
Borrello said, over the next year, he will continue to advocate keeping the 60-hour threshold. He said the consensus of New York farm interests who testified, as well as the farmers he’s spoken with around the state, is that 60 hours is the minimum the industry can bear and still remain viable.
Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, the minority leader in the Assembly, praised the board’s decision to preserve the 60-hour overtime threshold.
“The proposal to reduce the 60-hour overtime threshold threatened to regulate New York’s family farms out of existence,” Barclay said in a prepared statement. “The farms that provide goods and services here, and across the country, are on the brink of collapse.”