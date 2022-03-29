ALBANY — The area’s state senator is seeking to expand his predecessor’s hallmark legislation as a solution to rising crime and mental health emergencies.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, announced he has cosponsored a bill to expand Kendra’s Law, which allows judges to order individuals in assisted outpatient treatment into mental health facilities for short stays if they pose a threat to themselves or others.
The bill is sponsored by Diane Savino, a Staten Island Democrat. Also cosponsoring the bill is Todd Kominsky, a Long Island Democrat.
“It is clear to everyone that our state is failing the most seriously mentally ill and all too often, that is resulting in tragic consequences,” said Borrello. “While the majority of mentally ill people are not violent, it is impossible to ignore the alarming increase in violence against innocent people committed by mentally ill individuals. From the subway-shoving death of Michelle Go, to the fatal shooting of two young NYPD officers, to countless subway slashings and assaults, innocent New Yorkers are paying the price for the state’s failure to address this problem.
“Untreated mental illness also condemns those suffering to a cruel and miserable life, one that is more likely to include homelessness, drug and alcohol abuse, dangerous confrontations with law enforcement and even suicide. Very simply, it is in everyone’s best interest to create a stronger safety net around seriously mentally ill individuals and that is what this legislation seeks to accomplish,” said Borrello. “I am proud to be a co-prime sponsor with Senator Savino on this bill and share her commitment to seeing it become law.”
The bill would allow longer hospital stays for those who fail to follow their treatment plans, extending the limit beyond the current 72-hour maximum — a timeframe which Borrello said is often inadequate to stabilize a patient. In these instances, the bill would allow mental health professionals to request longer hospital stays.
The legislation, originally championed by Borrello’s predecessor Catharine Young, was first passed in 1999 with a sunset provision. The NY SAFE Act of 2013, passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012, included an extension of Kendra’s Law along with measures on registration of assault weapons, universal background checks and other gun control initiatives.
In February 2021, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommended the Legislature address expansion of Kendra’s Law amid rising crime and attacks by individuals with mental illness.
The law is named after Kendra Webdale of Fredonia, who was shoved in front of a subway train and killed in 1999 by a man with a history of schizophrenia. Borrello noted he was a schoolmate with Webdale during their years at Fredonia High School.
To date, the majority of investigations into such cases have resulted in court orders for treatment, according to the state Office of Mental Health.
Since 1999, OMH reported 45,368 investigations have been opened statewide, including 202 in Cattaraugus County and 46 in Allegany County. Of those investigations, 31,578 have resulted in petitions for treatment filed with courts, and 95% have been granted. Over the past 23 years, five petitions have been filed In Allegany County, all of which were granted. None have been reported in the last year. In Cattaraugus County, 35 have been filed to date, with an 86% approval rating. At least one but fewer than five — data is not released for that range to preserve privacy — have been filed in the past 12 months, and all were granted.