ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello is proposing to more than double the amount of clothing and footwear exempt from the state’s 4% sales taxes. It would not affect county and other local sales taxes.

The bill, S.9541, was introduced just days before students go back to school. It was referred to the Senate Rules Committee for Consideration. The Senate is not current\y in session and the bill would have to be reintroduced next year if Borrello is re-elected

 

