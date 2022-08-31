ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello is proposing to more than double the amount of clothing and footwear exempt from the state’s 4% sales taxes. It would not affect county and other local sales taxes.
The bill, S.9541, was introduced just days before students go back to school. It was referred to the Senate Rules Committee for Consideration. The Senate is not current\y in session and the bill would have to be reintroduced next year if Borrello is re-elected
Borrello’s bill would increase the amount of clothing and footwear exempt from state sales tax from $110 to $250. “Let’s face it, $110 doesn’t go far when you are trying to buy new clothes and shoes for your kids,” Borrello said in a prepared statement.
“Between the prices of gas and inflation, people are hurting. I drafted this bill to ease the burden for folks just a little bit,” Borrello said. “It also makes good business sense. In my district, the competition for someone’s hard-earned dollar isn’t with a foreign country. It’s with Pennsylvania.”
He said, “Pennsylvania has no state sales tax on clothing or footwear. People naturally shop where their money goes farther. “My hope is that this bill will keep New Yorkers in New York to do their shopping instead of crossing the state line and giving their business to Pennsylvania.”