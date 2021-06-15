While state Sen. George Borrello was disappointed that Democrats never considered revoking the governor’s pandemic emergency powers before the end of the 2021 legislative session this past Friday, he did point to some victories in the session.
“After the devastation that our small businesses experienced during the pandemic and our state-imposed lockdown, those of us who fought throughout the crisis to exempt COVID-related layoffs from being used against small businesses in the calculation of unemployment insurance rates finally saw that issue addressed,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said.
The senator said GOP calls for small business relief contributed to the inclusion of approximately $1 billion in grants and tax credits in the state budget, which will aid the recovery.
Borrello also expressed pride in helping to lead a bipartisan effort to make the farm-to-food-bank effort Nourish NY a permanently funded state program. Nourish NY provided relief to more than 4,000 farmers, whose markets were disrupted by COVID-19, and helped 1.3 million New Yorkers get more food over the past year.
He said sponsors of the legislation continue to advocate to get the legislation signed into law as soon as possible.
Last week also saw key progress on one of Borrello’s top priorities with the passage of legislation he cosponsored that will end the practice of utilities unfairly requiring broadband providers to fund pole replacements as a condition of gaining access to the poles to install internet service.
With the typical pole costing between $15,000 and $20,000, the measure has the potential to save small and mid-size broadband providers tens of millions of dollars, making it more feasible for them to invest in costly rural broadband to benefit New Yorkers.
But Borrello was unhappy that the 2021 session ended with Gov. Andrew Cuomo wielding the some pandemic powers he’s had for nearly a year and a half, even as COVID-19’s grip win the New York is less and less.
“No less than 47 times did Senate Republicans advance amendments to repeal (Cuomo’s) authority,” Borrello said. “Each and every time these attempts were rejected by Senate Democrats. They also sat on a resolution I advanced to end the state of emergency, voting instead to continue abdicating their constitutional duty.”
While the governor’s pandemic power was more easily justified in March 2020, Borrello it is “impossible to defend” today, with positivity rates at their lowest, nearly 70% of New Yorkers vaccinated and multiple scandals surrounding the governor.
“The cloud of corruption over the governor and the other party’s unwillingness to confront it by using their subpoena power and fully stripping him of his emergency authority, should concern everyone who believes in the importance of honest and accountable government,” the senator said.
Borrello said Cuomo’s compromised negotiating position “had consequences,” arguing that the $212 billion budget contained “a crushing and ill-advised” $4.3 billion in new taxes.
The final deal struck to legalize recreational marijuana was reached with, “what the New York Times described as a ‘torrent of concessions’ by the governor,” Borrello said.
Despite Cuomo hinting at the need for stronger crime measures in his State of the State address, Borrello said such proposals never surfaced, while recently passed legislation will end the practice of reincarcerating most parole violators.
The Democratic-led Legislature passed several criminal justice bills last week, including the bill making it harder to incarcerate people for minor parole violations.
New York would raise the age of children who can be arrested and prosecuted to 12, up from age 7, and the state could try to sue gun manufacturers in the wake of gun violence under another bill. Federal law shields gun manufacturers from liability, but supporters of New York’s law hope it will allow some lawsuits to succeed despite federal restrictions.
Lawmakers also passed bills to speed up counting of absentee ballots and set up an online tracking portal for voters to track their absentee ballots following delays, lawsuits and mistakes by election boards.
In other legislation, New Yorkers could designate their sex as “female,” “male” or “X” under another bill that passed both chambers.