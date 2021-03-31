Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana by adults.
Count state Sen. George Borrello among those disappointed with the new law.
He called the legislation a “poorly thought-out measure” that was negotiated behind closed doors and without the input of key stakeholders.
“I believe we’ve made a profound mistake that will have serious economic and social costs for our state and residents,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said.
New York adults over the age of 21 can now possess and use marijuana — even in public — under the legislation, though legal sales of recreational-use cannabis won’t start for an estimated 18 months until regulations are set.
New York is the 16th state to legalize adult use of the drug, though a South Dakota measure is in legal limbo, according to the Associated Press.
The legislation provides protections for marijuana users in the workplace, housing, family court, schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities. Police can no longer use the odor of cannabis as a reason for searching someone’s car for contraband.
“This is a historic day in New York,” Cuomo said, “one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritizes marginalized communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits.”
The governor said the comprehensive reforms address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use marijuana.
Borrello, looking at the experiences of other states that have led the way on legalization, said there is too much evidence of concerning spikes in a number of problems, including marijuana-involved car accidents, marijuana use among teens and rates of mental illness resulting from increased use of the drug.
“Figures like these are among the reasons why I remain opposed to taking this step,” he said.
New York will begin expunging some past marijuana-related convictions, and people won’t be arrested or prosecuted for possession of pot up to 3 ounces. A 2019 law already expunged many past convictions and reduced the penalty for possessing small amounts.
The law also allows New Yorkers 21 and over to smoke marijuana in public, including on sidewalks — no other state allows such open use of the drug in public.
According to details of the legislation, New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape marijuana in locations where smoking is prohibited by state law, including workplaces, indoor bars and restaurants and within 100 feet of a school.
Local governments can pass stricter rules on marijuana use and prohibit retail dispensaries, but they cannot outright ban the use of marijuana in their jurisdictions.
Borrello had pushed, at the least, for funding the training of drug recognition experts (DREs) among the ranks of police officers to help identify marijuana-impaired driving. With only 343 DREs out of 55,000 police officers statewide, “any commitment to truly protecting New Yorkers from this looming threat will require investing tens of millions of dollars towards DRE training.”
Such provisions were not included in the law.
“I am also concerned at the potential implications of awarding cannabis licenses to individuals with past felony convictions,” Borrello said. “New York state law bars individuals with felony convictions from receiving liquor licenses, which is a requirement that was implemented to protect both the state and the public.”
The senator said failing to hold marijuana licensees to the same standard raises the risk of potential problems and liability on the part of the state.
“While public polls may show support for legalizing recreational marijuana, it’s our job to ensure that it’s done responsibly — to tune out the noise and focus on good policy, while rejecting misguided ideas that only serve to placate special interests,” Borrello said. “The litmus test for any legislation should be whether it protects New Yorkers, first and foremost. This bill fails on that count.”
Cuomo said annual tax revenues could eventually total $300 million, although AP reported California was forced to cut $223 million from state budget projections in 2019 due to slower-than-expected pot sales.
The Cuomo administration said tax revenues would go to schools, drug treatment and prevention programs and a fund for investing in job skills, adult education, mental health and other services in communities that bore the brunt of the national and state drug war.