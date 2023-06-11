State Sen. George Borrello called legislation that moves local elections to even-numbered years — placing them alongside elections for statewide offices, Congress and president — "Albany Democrats’ blatant and continual efforts to rig the political system in their favor."
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said, in the final hours of the 2023 session in Albany, Democrats resurrected the bill moving local elections. Democratic sponsors said moving the elections for town supervisor, county executive and some other local posts from odd-numbered years would increase voter turnout.
"This is also to help with trying to just get the average voter to be able to breathe a little bit in between of having to go out and run to the polls," state Sen. James Skoufis said.
But Borrello said every session since they took full control of New York state government has seen Democrats "scheming to maximize and cement their political power by changing the rules of the game" regarding the election cycle.
"It isn’t to drive higher turnout as they claim or save taxpayers money," the senator said. "A quick look at the bloated New York state budget only confirms that saving taxpayers’ money is not a priority for Democrats."
The aim, Borrello said, isn't to give local races a higher profile.
"The reality would be the opposite: local candidates’ platforms and messages would be lost in the flood media coverage and paid ads for state and federal candidates," he said.
The measure would not affect city elections or certain local posts such as county district attorney, which are held on odd-numbered years under terms of the state constitution.
The Assembly approved the bill Thursday night. The state Senate followed suit before finishing its regular session early Saturday.
If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the measure would not affect elections this year. Local officials eventually would have to run for a shortened term to get them on an even-year cycle.
Meanwhile, Borrello said the legislative session that ended over the weekend did nothing to address the state's high cost of living or problems with crime.
He noted the "massive $229 billion state budget laden with unsustainable spending;" a state "money grab of federal Medicaid funding from the counties which will force localities to raise property taxes"; a ban on natural gas and other fossil fuels in new construction beginning in 2025; a more than $1 billion bill for New York taxpayers to address the migrant crisis; and a lack of improvements to what he called the bail "'reform' disaster that continues to wreck havoc with public safety."
Borrello said New Yorkers should be especially outraged about the passage of additional pro-criminal measures that will only further hurt public safety in our cities and communities.
"The so-called ‘Clean Slate’ bill will seal criminal misdemeanor and most felony conviction records, leaving potential employers, landlords, lenders and others in the dark about the past of an individual they are considering entrusting with a job, apartment, loan or other arrangement," he said.
State Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, also voted against the "Clean Slate" legislation.
Borrello said the minority GOP in the Senate and Assembly were able to turn back Hochul's proposed affordable housing mandates and growth targets, which would have overridden local zoning and changed the character of our communities.
"We also won a reprieve on some of the gas ban mandates in the governor’s budget," he said, noting his advocacy urging agricultural buildings to be added to the list of exempt facilities was effective.
Other key achievements, Borrello said, include a conceptual agreement between the Seneca Nation and the state on a fair gaming compact. zHe and the GOP were also able to win passage of legislation to fix the funding problems the Department of Health created for the Nourish NY program.
"Getting this done was a priority for all of us who led the effort to make this valuable program permanent," Borrello said.
O'MARA NOTED the Senate approved the "Clean Slate" measure with every member of the Senate Republican conference voting in opposition. The Assembly approved it earlier Saturday and the legislation now goes to Hochul for her signature.
O’Mara said the action continues an "alarming trend" by the Legislature’s Democrat majorities to keep enacting pro-criminal policies despite rising rates of criminal violence statewide.
“Another day in Albany, another pro-criminal policy pushed by one-party rule," he said. "New York is facing a crisis of rising crime and lawlessness the likes of which we have not seen in years. The crisis, caused in large part by Democrat-led cashless bail and other soft-on-crime policies, could be stopped today if they stopped pushing a radical, pro-criminal agenda."
O'Mara insisted statewide polling continues to show that New Yorkers view crime as the most critical issue confronting the state.