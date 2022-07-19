Sen. George Borrello

Sen. George Borrello

State Sen. George Borrello says the ordeal of a New York City bodega worker, who was charged with murder after defending himself against an assailant, helps make the case that the state needs a so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

The New York Post reported that the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the case against 61-year-old Jose Alba after an investigation found it couldn’t prove the “defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force."

