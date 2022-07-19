State Sen. George Borrello says the ordeal of a New York City bodega worker, who was charged with murder after defending himself against an assailant, helps make the case that the state needs a so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.
The New York Post reported that the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the case against 61-year-old Jose Alba after an investigation found it couldn’t prove the “defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force."
DA Alvin Bragg faced backlash after Alba was jailed and charged with fatally stabbing 35-year-old Austin Simon, an ex-convict who accosted and cornered Alba inside the Hamilton Heights bodega on July 1.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Bragg's decision to drop murder charges against Alba "represents the correction of a terrible injustice by the DA’s office. The fact that Mr. Alba had to suffer incarceration and then go weeks with a second-degree murder charge hanging over his head shows the extent of the damage done to New York’s criminal justice system under ‘progressive’ policies."
A silver lining, Borrello said, is that the incident shows the critical need for the "Stand Your Ground" legislation he sponsors.
"More than three dozen states, including blue states like California and Illinois, have stand-your-ground statutes," the senator said. "These laws protect well-meaning people like Jose Alba who defend themselves against injury or death by attackers."
Borrello said the public and media attention focused on the case helped pressure Bragg to drop the charges, Alba may still face a civil case, which would be expensive to defend and require a lower burden of proof. Under his legislation, citizens who are justified in using deadly force to defend themselves would be immune from criminal and civil liability.
The measure, Borrello said, would also eliminate the duty to retreat in places where the defender is lawfully permitted.
“Under One Party Rule where repeat offenders and parole violators remain free thanks to criminal justice ‘reforms,’ it has never been more important that New Yorkers have the right to defend themselves and their loved ones without fear of prosecution," Borrello said.
The case unfolded after Alba had gotten into an argument with Simon’s girlfriend over a bag of chips, police said at the time. The girlfriend had run home to get Simon after claiming Alba had grabbed the chips from her daughter when her debit card was declined. The DA's motion suggested that Alba may have assumed he was about to be robbed when Simon stormed into the bodega 10 minutes later — and that Simon could have actually committed a crime by cornering the worker behind the counter.
The Post reported that as outrage over Alba’s case heightened, demonstrators gathered outside City Hall, and New York City bodega groups called on the state to adopt a "stand-your-ground" law.
Opponents of stand-your-ground laws, however, have argued that such measures lead to escalation in incidents that can turn deadly. Perhaps the most notorious such incident was the case of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Florida teen killed by neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in 2012.
Zimmerman was acquitted in the case after he claimed self-defense under Florida's stand-your-ground statute.
Borrello's measure in Albany is backed by several Republicans in the Senate yet it stands little chance of being passed in the Democrat-dominated State Legislature.
“I don’t believe that there would be significant support in the Assembly for legislation on ‘Stand Your Ground,’” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, D-Bronx, who chairs the Codes Committee tasked with criminal justice matters, told The Post last week.