ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and the minority Republicans in Albany continue their push to have the governor's 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants rescinded.
Borrello, along with Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda and Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay of Pulaski on Monday, introduced a concurrent resolution to rescind the curfew.
In November, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.74 that imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other facilities throughout the state. The order was made as COVID-19 resurged in the state after it had tamped down over the summer.
Earlier this year, Cuomo eased the curfew to 11 p.m., and just last week lifted it for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and billiard halls beginning April 5.
The governor left the curfew in place for bars and restaurants, saying it would be reevaluated next month.
Borrello, of Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, said Cuomo’s "revoked" emergency powers remain in place and are "profoundly harmful" to bars, restaurants and hospitality businesses, which continue to struggle under hours-limiting mandates.
"Without a doubt, the 11 p.m. curfew is one of the most glaring examples of an unjustifiable, unscientific edict," Borrello said. "Yet, despite having no impact on the virus, the curfew has had a terrible impact on the bottom lines of countless small businesses in the hospitality industry and their hardworking employees by reducing the number of patrons they can serve each evening, compounding the effect of capacity limits."
The senator added that similar curfews are disappearing in neighboring states and New York needs to follow suit.
Ortt said the arbitrary rule remains in effect "at the whim of one man — our embattled governor – and they continue to harm our small businesses."
Earlier this month, New York's GOP senators introduced another concurrent resolution to rescind Cuomo’s mandate that prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcoholic beverages to patrons who do not order food.
So far, Democrats have not allowed the resolution to the floor for a vote, despite indicating support for doing so on March 5.