ALBANY — As college administrators across New York field calls from students and parents about plans for the fall semester and student housing, Sen. George Borrello urges the governor to release reopening guidelines for colleges and universities.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, noted that the continuing state of uncertainty is leading many students to consider opting out of the fall semester, upsetting their coursework progression and graduation timelines. The uncertainty leaves both colleges and the communities where they are located fearing a major economic impact.
He sent a letter Thursday to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging the governor to provide expectations and guidance for opening the fall semester.
“As New York businesses and communities reopen and COVID-19 infection rates keep falling ever lower,” the senator said, “it is time for the state to release guidelines to our colleges and universities so they can act definitively by confirming reopening dates, finalizing academic options and making needed safety changes to their campus.”
Borrello said he’s spoken with several college administrators in his district who have developed and submitted reopening plans, but are still in a holding pattern until the state issues its guidelines.
Reopening of higher education institutions is included in Phase 4, which will occur in early July for Upstate regions and mid-July for downstate regions.
“If the guidelines aren’t issued soon, it will be a challenge for schools to make needed adjustments to reopening plans and schedules in time for the start of their fall semesters,” Borrello said.
Last month, for instance, Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of St. Bonaventure University, indicated that SBU expected to be open in the fall, but no specific guidelines had been set.
Jamestown Community College president Daniel DeMarte said essentially the same thing, noting the JCC campuses were prepared to be flexible regarding how much in-class instruction there is as opposed to remote learning.
Borrello noted that the Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked the plans of 970 colleges across the country and found that the overwhelming majority — 65% — are planning to resume in-person classes. The remainder are divided between a hybrid model (11%); considering a range of scenarios (9%); planning for online classes (8%); and waiting to decide (6%).
The senator also noted that while businesses across the state have simply been required to develop plans that follow state guidelines and attest that they will follow them, the most available guidance for colleges and universities requires these institutions to develop and then submit their plans to the state.
Colleges and universities should be permitted to follow the same standards as business, Borrello said, so they can resume efforts to recruit and retain students.
“Just like for our K-12 students, the rapid shift to remote learning that our colleges needed to implement during the spring semester necessitated many academic compromises,” he said, noting that while necessary, the shift meant a “learning loss” for students.
“In light of that, it is more important than ever that our colleges are given the guidance they need as soon as possible, so they can finalize their fall semester schedule and implement the required safety protocols,” Borrello said.