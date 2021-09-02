ALBANY — Citing the need for “full transparency” around the 12,000 additional COVID-19 deaths added to New York’s reported total, state Sen. George Borrello wants the state’s health commissioner to face questioning under oath on the matter.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, and state Sen. Sue Serino have called on Senate Aging Committee Chair Rachel May to use her subpoena power to compel DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker to testify under oath about how the undercount transpired, who was involved and other key decisions pertaining to the state’s pandemic response.
The updated count was released by Gov. Kathy Hochul shortly after taking office last week. The additional deaths increased New York’s total number of people lost to COVID to approximately 55,400 people, putting the state figure in line with data submitted to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Even with our new governor promising to remove those involved in the corruption and scandals surrounding the Cuomo administration, one key figure is still in place and making decisions that affect the lives of New Yorkers: Dr. Howard Zucker,” Borrello, a member of the Aging Committee, said. “The revelation that 12,000 deaths were left out of the official count is just the first step in bringing full transparency and accountability to this issue.”
Borrello said there should be an investigation into the circumstances of the undercount — and Zucker’s role.
Borrello said he and Serino, a Dutchess County Republican, advanced three motions to subpoena Zucker and the Department of Health to obtain information on the coverup of nursing home data and the state’s mismanaged response as it relates to nursing homes and residential healthcare facilities. All three motions were denied.
The letter from Serino and Borrello to May states: “As Chairwoman of the committee, you denied these motions on that day [February 9], and additionally on March 16 and May 11, even stating in one denial that you didn’t ‘see the point’ in issuing subpoenas. The events that have unfolded since that time, including the subsequent resignation of the scandal-scarred former Governor, make it clear that there were, in fact, many reasons to issue these subpoenas.”
Borrello called the Cuomo administration’s public COVID response “a carefully choreographed drama, positioned at all times to make Andrew Cuomo look like a hero. We know now that facts and figures that didn’t fit that narrative were manipulated to maintain the image.”
The senator said New York cannot move on from “this dark chapter” without a hearing.