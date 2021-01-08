ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has been appointed as the ranking member of three Senate committees — Agriculture, Banks and the newly-created Procurement and Contracts.
He was enthusiastic about his expanded responsibilities and affirmed his commitment to effect positive policy changes.
“New York state is at a critical juncture as both employers and residents grapple with the economic fallout of the pandemic,” Borrello, R-Chautuqua County, said in a press statement.
“My role as ranking member on these three very different but critically important committees will give me the opportunity to work on and advocate for policies that will help revitalize our agriculture and financial services sectors as well as improve the accountability of our state contracts at this time of limited resources,” he said.
Borrello was also named as a member of several additional committees, receiving new appointments to the Finance and Aging committees and reappointments to the Local Government and Internet and Technology committees.
The senator said the state budget “is a thread” that connects to virtually every policy area, with a direct impact on the state’s tax burden and overall economic climate.
“With New York being one of the costliest states in the nation in which to live and work, it is clear our budget needs more scrutiny and more voices advocating for tax relief and fiscal restraint,” he said, noting he’s gratified to serve on the Finance Committee.