ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has been appointed ranking member of the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture and Markets by the chamber’s Republican leader.
In making the appointment, Sen. Rob Ortt said, as the prior ranking member of the committee, he is pleased in “passing the torch to Borrello.
“This post needs members who understand the challenges New York’s farmers face and to stand up for policies that benefit them,” Ortt said.
Borrello, of Silver Creek in Chautauqua County and who was elected to his seat in November, said New York’s agricultural sector represents a powerful economic force in the state, producing an economic impact of nearly $45 billion and employing more than 55,000.
“It is also a core industry in the 57th District where farming has shaped our landscape and way of life,” he said. “Both of my grandfathers were farmers, which instilled in me the greatest respect and admiration for the hardworking families who devote their lives to this profession.”
Borrello said the farmers he’s spoken with are dedicated to their work, but are finding it harder to stay afloat financially due to a combination of market changes and “burdensome policies coming from Albany.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the financial stresses on family farms and the agricultural industry as a whole, he added, noting that he wants to “advocate for those who produce our food, contribute to our economy, and enrich our quality of life.”
In addition to serving as the ranking member on the agriculture committee, Borrello also serves as the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Budget and Revenues and as a member of the committees on Banks, Cultural Affairs, Internet/Technology, Local Government and Transportation.
MEANWHILE, Borrello joined fellow Republicans in condemning Democrats for keeping applications granting free tuition to undocumented immigrants open while closing the Excelsior Scholarship application available to citizen students.
“Only in NYC-Democrat-ruled New York would you send law abiding, taxpaying families to the back of the line while giving illegal immigrants preferential treatment when it comes to college tuition aid,” Borrello said in a press statement Monday.
The senator said parents and students who were counting on the Excelsior Scholarship program for the fall semester are now worrying about how they will pay tuition bills in August. The application process isn’t open yet — the state website tells parents to put in their email and they’ll let them know when it opens.
Meanwhile, he said, applications and aid for college “are flowing” for non-citizens.
“It’s outrageous, unfair and it symbolizes everything that’s wrong in Albany under one-party rule,” Borrello said.
Ortt said the situation is made worse by the fact that so many families are facing dire financial hardship because of economic limitations that resulted from the coronavirus shutdown in New York.
Tuition for SUNY schools is due in August, leaving parents nervous as they check the still-closed application page.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said recently that the application page would be open soon.