ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello was chosen by his Senate and Assembly colleagues to serve as president of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators.
The mission of the bipartisan organization is to highlight the significant contributions of Italian-Americans to the state of New York.
“I am grateful to my colleagues for choosing me to serve as President of the New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators," Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. "New York state is home to more than three million residents of Italian descent whose economic, social and cultural contributions make our state stronger and enrich the diversity of our cities and communities."
Borrello said his great-grandparents came from Italy and worked hard to provide for their family, cherishing the freedom and opportunities that America gave them, but also kept alive the traditions and culture of their homeland.
"My heritage is a point of pride for me and my fellow members," he said. "Our goals are to celebrate our Italian-American community, foster goodwill among our colleagues and provide educational opportunities to deserving young people through the scholarship program.”
The organization meets several times during the legislative session. Its annual activities include a scholarship program to help students with the cost of college or any post-high school education and the popular Festa Italiana, a celebration of Italian culture with live music, vendors and Italian food.
O'MARA CALLS FOR REPEAL OF HALT
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, renewed his call for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democat-led State Legislature to repeal the “Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement (HALT) Act.”
The new law, which went into effect in April, was approved in 2021 by the Legislature’s Democrat majorities and signed into law by then-governor Andrew Cuomo. The law limits the use of special housing units in correctional facilities and restricts the ability of prison officials to discipline the state’s most violent inmates, who commit criminal acts in prison, by separating them from the general population.
“Gov. Hochul and the Legislature’s Democrat majorities have been solely focused on coddling violent criminals by severely hampering disciplinary sanctions, finding ways to parole more and more inmates, and diminishing the ability of correctional officers to deal with violence inside prisons," the senator said.
O'Mara said ongoing attacks inside the Elmira Correctional Facility and in prisons across this state should serve as a stark reminder that steps are needed to better protect corrections officers, prison staff and inmates themselves.
"We can begin by repealing HALT," he said. "Our correctional officers remain extremely alarmed about rising violence inside prisons and we share their concern.
Earlier this month, corrections officers pointed to statistics from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision showing that the single-year records for inmate-on-staff assaults and inmate-on-inmate assaults were set in 2022. O'Mara said the numbers show that prison violence spiked after the HALT Act was implemented. Since April 1, when the HALT Act took effect, overall violence in New York State correctional facilities rose by 31%.
O’Mara is a co-sponsor of legislation to repeal the HALT Act. He noted that the Elmira Correctional Facility is the second-most dangerous prison in New York state for staff and inmates, and called on Hochul and the Legislature’s Democrat majorities to take immediate action to help restore safety.
At a rally outside the Elmira Correctional Facility in August, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association's western region vice president, Kenny Gold, said COs have "targets on their backs every day and there is no end in sight to the violence."