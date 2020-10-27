ALBANY — The National Federation of Independent Business, a small business advocacy group, has named state Sen. George Borrello a 2020 “Guardian of Small Business.”
The organization represents more than 10,000 small and independent business members across New York State.
“As a small business owner myself, this award is incredibly meaningful to me, particularly in this difficult year where we’ve seen unprecedented circumstances and hardships challenge our state’s small businesses like never before,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said in a press statement. “Throughout it all, the hardworking, resourceful members of our small business community do what they always do: they fought to survive, for the good of their families, employees and communities.”
Greg Biryla, NFIB’s New York state director, said Borrello understands the issues that impact all small businesses across each region of the state.
“As local, independent businesses confront unprecedented new challenges brought forth by COVID-19, they will need strong allies in Albany,” Biryla said.
Among Borrello’s legislative initiatives to help small businesses are relief measure that would provide small businesses with extensions on taxes, make no-interest loans available and exempt employers from unemployment insurance rate increases due to unavoidable COVID-19 related layoffs.
He also authored a regionally based reopening plan for New York’s economy, which eventually became the framework for the state’s plan.
Borrello is up for election to a full term this fall. Frank Puglsi of the town of Lyndon is on the ballot as a Democrat, but is not campaigning.