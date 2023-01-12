State Sen. George Borrello has been named campaign committee chairman for New York Senate Republicans in the upcoming election cycle.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt selected Borrello to succeed Sen. Pam Helming, who has led the campaign committee as chairwoman since July 2020.
“I want to thank Sen. George Borrello for stepping into this role to help us grow the Senate Republican Conference,” Ortt said in a statement. “An effective campaign committee is critical to our goal of electing Republican senators who will fight to make New York safer and more affordable, and help end one-party rule in Albany."
Ortt of North Tonawanda said he's confident Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, has the "energy and leadership skills necessary to strengthen our political operation heading into 2024 and compete in every corner of this state.”
Borrello, easily re-elected in November to a new term, said he was honored by the appointment, while expressing gratitude to Ortt for the opportunity and commending Helming for her leadership.
“This past election proved that the Republican Party can compete and win in every region of the state," he said. "I am excited to get to work recruiting top-tier candidates and developing the resources, relationships and alliances that will help us end one-party domination of our state government.”
Helming noted that in the past two years 13 new Republican senators have been elected and she said Borrello will build on efforts to bring qualified leaders to the GOP conference.
"While I take on new roles within the conference, Leader Ortt, Sen. Borrello and the SRCC team will continue to have my full support," she said.
SEN. O'MARA JOINS CALL TO CRACK DOWN ON 'STICKER STORES'
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, joined fellow Southern Tier lawmakers and law enforcement officials Thursday in calling for legislation and a crackdown against the proliferation of so-called “sticker stores” illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.
O'Mara, whose newly formed district now includes the eastern half of Allegany County, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, and Assemblyman Chris Friend, R-Big Flats, sponsor legislation that, if enacted, would strengthen existing law, outlaw sticker stores and establish criminal and civil penalties for violators.
Any civil penalties collected by the state would be remitted to the county of the violating establishment.
The lawmakers called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democrat leaders of the Senate and Assembly to immediately move on the legislation.
New York state legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in 2021. Since then, commercial establishments, commonly known as "sticker stores," have used their businesses as a front to sell or gift cannabis without the requisite lawful authority or permission from the state.
The stores have taken advantage of what they consider a loophole in the state cannabis law because the law's language does not expressly prohibit the "gifting" of cannabis products to individuals. To take advantage, sticker stores sell a number of inexpensive items, such as stickers, at a substantially inflated price and then provide marijuana as a "free gift" along with their purchase.
In a joint statement, the lawmakers said the illegal operations diminish the quality of life and risk the safety of the communities and neighborhoods where they operate.
"New York State is establishing a legal and appropriately regulated network of adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries, with all the necessary safeguards," the lawmakers stated. "While we opposed the legalization of marijuana from the outset, if it’s going to go forward, it needs to take place under a legally established system with the appropriate oversight."
The lawmakers said the state, which is slowly rolling out operating licenses for marijuana sales, must make it clear that illegal marijuana stores cannot operate and that there are criminal and civil consequences for any owners who continue to do so.
Several cannabis businesses have been legally operating on the Seneca Nation of Indians territories in Western New York since New York legalized possession of amounts for personal use.