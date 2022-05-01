ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello is the co-chair of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s 2022 campaign for governor of New York.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is one of 11 individuals across the state who will be leading regional campaign efforts and communicating the candidate’s message and agenda.
“Lee Zeldin is running for governor to save our state from one-party rule’s destructive iron grip and their relentless push of reckless, radical policies that have destroyed public safety, weakened our economy and further eroded the affordability of our state for hardworking New Yorkers,” Borrello said.
The Chautauqua County senator said he will focus on building grassroots support in the Southern Tier for Zeldin and his plan for "reversing New York’s downward spiral. New Yorkers are fed up with the corruption in the executive branch over the past two years and with a state government that has blatantly ignored their concerns."
Borrello said Zeldin "has a proven record of delivering for New Yorkers" during his terms in the state Senate and Congress, where he serves as the representative for New York's 1st Congressional District on Long Island.
Zeldin also served as a U.S. Army officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is now in the Army Reserve.
“Lee Zeldin has led successful efforts to repeal harmful, job killing regulations, helped secure funding for law enforcement to combat gang violence and crime, created the successful PFC Joseph Dwyer Program for veterans, and led the charge to end COVID mandates,” Borrello said. “He has succeeded in tough missions during his wartime service and as an elected official at both the state and federal levels. He is a leader and problem-solver which is what New York desperately needs right now.”
Calling the stakes "incredibly high this November," Borrello also said he looks forward to working with the Republicans' candidate for lieutenant governor, Alison Esposito, leading to the November election.