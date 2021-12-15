State Sen. George Borrello welcomed the state Department of Labor’s decision to delay a finding on the farm labor overtime threshold to allow for a new slate of public hearings.
New York state’s Farm Laborers Wage Board will meet next month to weigh whether farmer laborers should be entitled to a 40-hour work week — after which they would receive overtime pay. The board announced its plans with a notice posted this week on the Department of Labor’s website.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, called the plan for more hearings “a sound one, in light of the fact that more than a year and a half has passed since the last round of hearings.” He also noted a state-commissioned study by Cornell University on the matter was released just a week ago.
“A decision with such far-reaching and potentially devastating consequences deserves the full and vigorous review that only a public forum can provide,” Borrello said.
The senator said he believes that the facts and feedback from farmers, farm workers and those closest to the industry will show that lowering the threshold would be “catastrophic” for the farming sector.
“If the overtime limit is lowered further, not only will farming cease to be financially viable for many families, it will accelerate the exodus of farm workers from New York to other states where they can work more and earn more,” Borrello said, noting that maintaining the 60-hour threshold should be the unanimous conclusion of the board.
The wage board is scheduled to hold three public hearings, on Jan. 4, 11 and 18, which will all be virtual and held via Zoom. The hearing schedule was posted a day before the Wednesday deadline when the board was supposed to reconvene under a directive issued in February by Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.
In 2020, the state held four public hearings on the farm wage issue. After four more meetings, the wage board decided to keep the state’s new 60-hour weekly overtime threshold for farm workers in place and re-evaluate the issue in 2021.
Labor advocates want the threshold reduced to 40 hours, to bring farm workers, many of them immigrants, in line with workers in other industries. Agricultural interests have opposed going lower than 60 hours because of fears it would be the death of more family-owned farms.
Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, have been among the state lawmakers who have sided with the agriculture sector on overtime for workers.
The Times Union of Albany reported this week that the Cornell study indicated farm workers are making more money and farms are generally still taking in large gains, but the owners of the farms informed the agricultural researchers that they feared a 40-hour threshold would crush their business.